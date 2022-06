CHICAGO, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Livermore Strategic Opportunities, LP, a fund advised by Livermore Partners LLC (together, "Livermore Partners") announces that it acquired 5,700 common shares ("Shares") of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the "Issuer") of 3623 Old Conjeo Road, Suite 207, Newbury Park, California 91320 on June 21, 2022, 9,100 Shares on June 17, 2022, and 3,761,267 Shares pursuant to a rights offering (the "Rights Offering") conducted by the Issuer on January 4, 2022. See the information circular for the Rights Offering filed on SEDAR by the Issuer and the Issuer's news releases announcing the completion of the Rights Offering for additional information. The Shares were acquired on behalf of certain investment funds and managed accounts that Livermore Partners manage (the "Funds and Accounts").

