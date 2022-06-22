ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro child found alone in vehicle outside casino

By Caroline Sutton
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
Two Murfreesboro parents are facing charges after their 11-year-old son was left alone in a vehicle that was parked outside a casino in Illinois.

According to Metropolis, Illinois police, security found the child alone in the vehicle, and surveillance video showed he was there for more than 90 minutes. Police said the parents, 40-year-old Baridques Anton and 37-year-old Kimberly Byers, were found inside Harrah's Casino.

Both were arrested and charged with endangering the health or life of a child and have since been released on bond. Metropolis police said child services investigators are now involved.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

