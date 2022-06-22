Chillicothe Lions Club to host annual “Cruise Night and Car Show”

Alan Ray Nibarger, age 62, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Alan was born the son of Glen Richard and Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger on February 26, 1960, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He was united in marriage to Beth Ann Cox on January 10, 1988, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death on September 27, 2012. Alan worked as a truck driver for 36 years, most recently for W.D. 63 Transport of Queen City, Missouri. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Alan enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, playing darts, shooting pool, and spending time with his family and friends.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO