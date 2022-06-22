ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

2-alarm fire destroys home for family of 6 north of Pasco

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

A two-alarm fire in rural Franklin County destroyed a family’s home and shop, three vehicles and a camper.

The fire broke out near the shop shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday in a rural neighborhood on the 900 block of Haworth Road north of Pasco, said Franklin County Fire District 3 Chief Mike Harris.

The area was just past the border of Franklin County Fire District 3 in District 5. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to reach the home.

By the time they arrived, the fire had spread from the shop to a nearby double-wide mobile home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDIM0_0gIkKcq100
A two-alarm blaze on Haworth Road destroyed a shop, a home and three vehicles in a rural neighborhood Wednesday morning. Franklin County Fire District 3

A Franklin County sheriff’s deputy helped the family of six escape safely. The renters were able to save some of their belongings.

Broken power lines on the property delayed firefighters from getting safely to the house, Harris said.

Once Big Bend Electric Cooperative was able to shut off the electricity, firefighters were able to attack the blaze.

And then it took about four hours to bring it under control, he said.

Crews from Franklin County fire districts 3 and 5 were joined by Franklin County fire districts 1 and 4, Walla Walla County Fire District 5 and a water tender from Benton County Fire District 4.

The rural neighborhood of five-acre lots north of Sagemoor Road doesn’t have fire hydrants, so water needed to be brought in.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the family.

Investigators haven’t determined what started the fire.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Homeowner knocks down basement fire before calling KFD

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Fire Department responded to a house fire on Dayton Street around 9 p.m. on June 24. A fire started in one room on the lower floor of the split level home, which the homeowner knocked down with a fire extinguisher, according to Battalion Chief Mike Barnett. This slowed the fire down enough for him to close the doors, evacuate and call for help.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One man is dead after rafting near Horn Rapids

HORN RAPIDS, Wash. - Benton County Sheriff's Office, Dive and Rescue and Benton County Fire District #2 pulled one person from the Yakima river near the Benton City area. Benton County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook they received the call of two people floating the river and had floated over the Horn Rapids Dam.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Rafter tossed into Yakima River at Richland dam dies. 2nd person survives

A rafter who fell into the Yakima River near a small diversion dam in Richland has died. The Benton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that the man pulled out of the water downstream from the dam near the Hanford nuclear site did not survive. Chief Deputy Coroner Dennis Morris said they are waiting for his family to be notified before releasing his name.
RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hydrants#Mobile Home#Benton County#Accident#Franklin County Fire#The American Red Cross
KXL

Two River Rescues In Washington State

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – Crews were busy with two separate swift-water river rescue operations. Crews pulled a man from the Yakima River after he fell from his raft in Richland. Someone spotted the man around 4:30 p.m. He fell into the river near Wanawish Dam. Rescuers pulled him from...
RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

Pair of Moses Lake men arrested for back-to-back robberies in broad daylight

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two suspects were brought into custody by Grant County Sheriff’s deputies after back-to-back robberies across a rural neighborhood. According to a social media post from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2300-block of Valley Road around 11:30 a.m. on June 23, 2022. Initial 9-1-1 callers say they saw two suspicious men prowling in their neighborhood, running back and forth to their car with a variety of items in their hands.
MOSES LAKE, WA
97.5 KISS FM

Humor: Which Tri-Cities Bridge is the Biggest Abomination?

They are among the most, if not the most, recognizable landmarks in the entire Columbia Basin region. Yes, I'm talking about the bridges of Tri-Cities; the Blue and Cable. Thousands of people traverse across the bridges to get to work, school, doctors' appointments, gym visits and so, so much more. Without these bridges, Tri-Cities wouldn't be as interwoven and connected as it is. That being said, can't a man whine about them? So let's split some hairs!
TRI-CITIES, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
2K+
Followers
183
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy