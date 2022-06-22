2-alarm fire destroys home for family of 6 north of Pasco

A two-alarm fire in rural Franklin County destroyed a family’s home and shop, three vehicles and a camper.

The fire broke out near the shop shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday in a rural neighborhood on the 900 block of Haworth Road north of Pasco, said Franklin County Fire District 3 Chief Mike Harris.

The area was just past the border of Franklin County Fire District 3 in District 5. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to reach the home.

By the time they arrived, the fire had spread from the shop to a nearby double-wide mobile home.

A two-alarm blaze on Haworth Road destroyed a shop, a home and three vehicles in a rural neighborhood Wednesday morning. Franklin County Fire District 3

A Franklin County sheriff’s deputy helped the family of six escape safely. The renters were able to save some of their belongings.

Broken power lines on the property delayed firefighters from getting safely to the house, Harris said.

Once Big Bend Electric Cooperative was able to shut off the electricity, firefighters were able to attack the blaze.

And then it took about four hours to bring it under control, he said.

Crews from Franklin County fire districts 3 and 5 were joined by Franklin County fire districts 1 and 4, Walla Walla County Fire District 5 and a water tender from Benton County Fire District 4.

The rural neighborhood of five-acre lots north of Sagemoor Road doesn’t have fire hydrants, so water needed to be brought in.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the family.

Investigators haven’t determined what started the fire.