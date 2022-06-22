Motorcyclist, horse dead after collision on State Route 12

(A. Carsten Rehderpicture via Getty Images )

A motorcyclist and a horse are dead after a collision on State Route 12 near Rochester on Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At around 4:39 a.m. on June 22, the Washington State Patrol responded to a report of a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a horse on State Route 12 at milepost 41, near Rochester.

According to the incident report, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on State Route 12 when it collided with a horse that was standing in the road.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist from Oakville and the horse were killed.

The scene was cleared after an almost two hour road closure.

