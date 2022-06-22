Windows 11 build 25145 rolls out to Dev Channel Insiders with more improvements
What you need to know
- A new Windows 11 preview build is out for Insiders.
- Build 25145 is rolling out now in the Dev Channel.
- It features minor improvements and enhancements.
It's Wednesday, which means it's time for another Windows 11 preview build to begin rolling out to Insiders in the Dev Channel. Today's build is 25145 , and features minor improvements and enhancements, including the ability to see OneDrive storage subscription info in Settings, more settings for IT admins, and more.
Top billing for today's build is the ability to see your OneDrive standalone subscription information. Previously, the Accounts page in Settings would only show Microsoft 365 subscription info, meaning those who only subscribe to OneDrive didn't see anything on that page. Now, OneDrive subscribers will see their info there too.
Other improvements with this build include the ability to open folders in a new tab by clicking the middle-mouse button, and a new App usage history page that will show users what apps have been utilizing what permissions over the last seven days. Neat!
Here's the changelog:
- Starting with today’s build, we have begun enabling OneDrive Standalone 100GB subscriptions in the Accounts page within Settings, similar to the Microsoft 365 subscriptions. This will allow you to view your recurring billing, payment method, and OneDrive storage usage within Windows 11. Additionally, if you are close to or above your OneDrive storage limit, you will be informed on the same page.
- The legacy Local Administrator Password Solution product (aka “LAPS”) is now a native part of Windows and includes many new features.
- Every Microsoft customer should be able to use our products knowing we will protect their privacy and give them the information and tools needed to audit all usage of their private resources. The new App usage history features, which began rolling out to Insiders with Build 25140 , gives users a 7-day history of resource access for Location, Camera, Microphone, Phone Calls, Messaging, Contacts, Pictures, Videos, Music library, Screenshots and apps through the Settings experience. You can find this new information under Settings > Privacy & security > App permissions (simply click on one of the app permissions categories such as microphone and look at “Recent activity”).
- Suggested Actions, which began rolling out with Build 25115 , is now available to all Windows Insiders in the in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
- Middle clicking a folder in the body of File Explorer will now open it in a new tab.
- Fixed an issue causing Windows Insiders on Surface Pro X devices to hit a black screen when attempting to resume from hibernate.
- Fixed a bugcheck that some Insiders were experiencing with SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED related to USBs.
- Fixed a bugcheck with error 0x1CA SYNTHETIC_WATCHDOG_TIMEOUT that could happen sporadically on some PCs after left idling for some time. This could happen when a laptop lid was closed, making it appear that the laptop had rebooted while sleeping.
- Fixed an issue from the last two builds that was leading to InventorySvc consuming an unexpectedly high volume of memory the longer it was running.
- The row of tabs should now be included in the keyboard focus cycle when pressing Tab or F6. Once focus is in the tab row, you can use left or right arrow keys to navigate through them.
- Fixed an issue where the tab order when using CTRL + Tab would be wrong if you’d rearranged the tabs in File Explorer.
- Narrator will now read the dialog that opens when uninstalling an app from its context menu in Start and those options correctly.
- The animation when selecting the More button in Start’s Recommended section in right-to-left (RTL) languages should now appear correctly.
- When dismissing notification center using your keyboard, its closing animation will now show correctly.
- Typing a number in the Settings search box when using an Arabic display language should no longer show boxes.
- Fixed an issue causing Settings to crash when going to Bluetooth & Devices > Printers & Scanners in the last few builds.
- Fixed a couple crashes that some Insiders were experiencing in the last few builds when opening the Wi-Fi section of Quick Settings, or after connecting or disconnecting from networks in the Wi-Fi section in Quick Settings.
- Fixed an issue that was causing the Wi-Fi option in Quick Settings and the Wi-Fi section in Settings to sometimes take a few seconds to appear.
- Using touch to rearrange the items in Quick Settings when in edit mode should no longer lead to Quick Settings unexpectedly dismissing sometimes.
- Added the SOM currency sign (U+20C0) to the Courier New font family.
- Pressing CTRL + Page Up and CTRL + Page Down should work again now to navigate through pages in Task Manager.
