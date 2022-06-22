ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Serial killer’: NC man connected to the disappearances, deaths of 4 women

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z95eM_0gIkJ7n400

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis called a North Carolina man a “serial killer” after he was connected to the disappearances or deaths of four women.

“Make no mistake that he is categorized as a serial killer,” Sheriff Lewis said during a press conference Wednesday morning.

Daniel Printz appeared in court Tuesday where he plead guilty to kidnapping resulting in death of a Greenville County woman.

Evidence presented in court showed that on the morning of August 27, 2021, Printz traveled from his North Carolina home to Travelers Rest where he met Edna Suttles, 80, of Travelers Rest, at a Food Loin off of US-25.

At the store, he purchased a four-pack of yogurt before the two traveled back to Suttles’s home.

NC man confesses to killing multiple people, search warrant says

Eventually, they returned to the parking lot where Printz was captured on surveillance video moving a visibly sedated Suttles from her vehicle into his.

Printz then drove her vehicle a short distance to a Best Western’s parking lot, where he was seen on video wiping down the inside and outside of the vehicle. Printz then drove Suttles to his home in Bostic, North Carolina.

After Suttles did not show up to work the following day, coworkers called the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and reported her missing.

During a search of Printz’s home, investigators found several personal items belonging to Suttles, including her keys, bank card, jewelry and pocketbook, most of which were concealed in a bee box on a remote part of Printz’s property.

Investigators also found a yogurt cup—opened—and a forensic lab analysis determined the interior of the cup contained Lorazepam, Tramadol, and Cyclobenzaprine.

NC man receives life in prison after Greenville Co. woman found dead

After being charged in federal court in the District of South Carolina, Printz began cooperating with law enforcement.

On May 16, 2022, he took authorities to Suttles’s body in a wooded area off of Harris Holly Springs Road in Rutherfordton.

During the investigation, agents also recovered evidence connecting Printz to the disappearance or death of three other women – Nancy Rego, Delores Sellers and Leigh Goodman.

Printz admitted in court that he had some responsibility for, or role in, their deaths or disappearances.

“He preyed on the elderly and female,” Sheriff Lewis said.

Printz was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping resulting in death in federal court. There is no chance for parole in the federal system.

Comments / 0

WNCT

WNCT

