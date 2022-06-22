Scientist Who Moonlit as a Hapless Russian Spy Gets Prison Time in Miami

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County authorities are warning residents and business owners not to illegally dump anything or face hefty fines, vehicle seizures or arrest. Recently, a business owner was fined $1,000 for illegal dumping and had to subsequently hire a specialized company to remove the debris remaining in the storm drain.Investigators said that three individuals dumped broken concrete and grout into a storm drain, located directly in front of their place of business. "It's crucial for all of us to take care of our environment, to avoid harming and contaminating our county and our bay," said Mike Fernandez, Department of Solid Waste Management Director. "In Miami-Dade County, illegal dumping is a crime and if you dump, serious consequences will follow." The DSWM reminds residents that illegal dumping is both a crime in Miami-Dade County and subject to fines, vehicle seizure, and arrest and incarceration. Miami-Dade residents who witness illegal dumping in progress should call 911. If an instance of illegal dumping has already taken place, call 311.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO