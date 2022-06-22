ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientist Who Moonlit as a Hapless Russian Spy Gets Prison Time in Miami

By Emily Hernandez
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mexican scientist visiting Miami was sentenced Tuesday to four years and a day in prison for acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Russian intelligence, the Miami Herald reports. Hector Cabrera Fuentes, 37, researched cardiac...

