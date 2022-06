IGN has shared an exclusive first look at the Orcs from Prime Video‘s upcoming The Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power. The Orcs, which are essential in The Lord of the Rings universe, capture the essence of what audiences are used to in the films but are also presented a little differently due to the show’s timing; The Rings of Power take place in the Second Age, shortly after their species was almost extinct due to the War of Wrath in the First Age. Jamie Wilson, who leads the show’s prosthetic department, told IGN that showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay felt the importance to treat the Orcs “as their own culture and explore their world on its own two legs in its own right.”

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO