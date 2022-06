Coming into their Saturday matinee against the Astros, the Yankees had looked like a juggernaut that could not be stopped, holding the best record in MLB. But on any given day, it could be your time. And on this one — at Yankee Stadium — it was time for New York’s No. 1 ranked offense to get no-hit. It was the Astros, led by RHP Christian Javier, who would blank the Yankees in the hit column for just the first time since 2003 and the second time in 64 years.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO