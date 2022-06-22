ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

County releases schedule for 4th of July at Ascarate Park

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso County Parks and Recreation invites the community to enjoy the 4th of July Fireworks at Ascarate Park, Monday, July 4th.

Officials say activities begin at 2:00 p.m., including food trucks, swimming, and of course fireworks.

The Ascarate Pool will have two swim sessions from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Adults pay $3, and youth pay $2 – cash only. Tent rentals are available for each swim session.

Within the park on the east side of the lake, the newly renovated festival area (old Western Playland footprint) will host an assortment of food trucks from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Ascarate Golf Course VIP Picnic Party promises a spectacular view of the fireworks with the best seats in the park. Tickets are only $35 for adults, $10 for children under 10 years old and can be purchased in advance at the Pro Shop. The ticket includes dinner, a parking pass, door prizes, backyard picnic games and live music by “Hypnosis.”

Fireworks Display will take place on the west side of the lake at 9:20 p.m. offering optimal viewing for everyone within the park.

Parking will be $5 per vehicle and no charge for those who walk in the park. Picnic shelters are available to reserve throughout the park with fees starting at $50 for the day. Deadline to reserve a shelter is Friday July 1st. For more information, please call 915-771-2380. All reserved picnic shelters must check-in by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 4th to avoid forfeiting the rental. No refunds will be given to late check-ins.

El Paso County Parks & Recreation would like to remind the public that No alcohol or tobacco is permitted inside Ascarate Park . Safety is the top priority; staff and Sheriff’s deputies will be on-site throughout the event for any concerns or assistance required. Park hours for the holiday are 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

For more information on the event please visit https://www.epcountyparks.com/july4

