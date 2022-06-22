Arian Moayed talks new drama ‘The Courtroom’
Arian Moayed joined us live to talk about his new drama, “The Courtroom.”
Written by the breakout star and directed by Lee Sunday Evans, the legal thriller is given a bold and innovative new twist. Adapted verbatim from court transcripts, “The Courtroom” follows the harrowing journey of Elizabeth Keathley (Kristin Villanueva) a Filipina immigrant who mistakenly registers to vote while on a K3 visa, a crime punishable by deportation.
Married with a newborn baby, Elizabeth, with the support of her husband and the tireless efforts of their lawyer, struggles to navigate an increasingly convoluted and nightmarish legal system.
Originally presented as a critically acclaimed off-Broadway play, “The Courtroom” successfully captures the intensity and intimacy of live theater while also feeling undeniably cinematic.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 22, 2022.
