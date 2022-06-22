ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pennsylvania man charged for the attempted murder of a mailman

By Corrine Hackathorn
WTRF- 7News
PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh man was indicted on Wednesday for attempted murder after attacking a mailman in Brookline on May 28.

Matthew Harrison, 43, attempted to murder and assault an employee of the United States with a deadly or dangerous weapon according to the indictment, reported WPXI .

On May 28, a mail carrier was transported to a hospital for injuries caused by an assault made by Harrison before barricading himself inside his home.

Harrison faces no more than 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,00, or both reported WPXI .

The United States Postal Inspection Service, Mt. Lebanon Police Department, Allegheny County Police Department, and the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office conducted the joint investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

