Dog shot in Rockford drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a dog was shot during a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of N. Horsman Street at 9:20 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that suspects in a car fired shots at the residence, which ended up injuring the owner’s dog.

Police did not say whether or not the dog survived.

No other injuries were reported, and the home itself was not hit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.

