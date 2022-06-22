ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Dog shot in Rockford drive-by

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4VCK_0gIkFOHe00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a dog was shot during a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of N. Horsman Street at 9:20 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that suspects in a car fired shots at the residence, which ended up injuring the owner’s dog.

Police did not say whether or not the dog survived.

No other injuries were reported, and the home itself was not hit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 6

Alicia Covarrubias
3d ago

Hate to say it but the dog is probably better off dead instead of being in that family probably never seen the inside of the house and was probably starved ..my opinion..

Reply(4)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Roundup For Saturday

2:05 am- Elm Ave and Maple Ave (MP) 3:55 pm- 500 and 600 block of Ranger St, 2800 block of Echo St. 9:40 pm- 800 block of N Church St, Latham St and River Bluff Blvd. No injuries have reported with these shots fired incidents. You can follow us on...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How to tell the difference between gunshots and fireworks?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the Fourth of July approaching in Rockford, some residents are wondering how they can tell the sound of gunshots from fireworks? Many residents who use NextDoor, Ring Neighborhood, and other community safety forums frequently ask if the sounds they are hearing in their neighborhoods are from shootings or celebrations. According […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: One Vehicle Accident, Hits Fence, Pole And Building

At approximately 6:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of Flintridge Drive for a one vehicle accident with two occupants reportedly unconscious. The vehicle reportedly struck a pole, fence and building during its travels. Two ambulances were called to the scene and two people were transported...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Accidents in Rockford

The first one is reported to be at Charles and Parkside. The second accident scene is near E State and Dawn. Reports of the jaws of life was requested, unknown if needed. Injuries were being reported. Traffic is reported to be a mess in the area. Thanks E.S. for the...
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery To A Citizen In Loves Park

Brief information on what may have happened per ISPERN:. At approximately 10:20 this evening a armed robbery to a citizen happened at Park Lanes Bowl, 5318 N 2nd Street, Loves Park. Reportedly a black Mercedes SUV and a green Ford Taurus are the vehicles involved. The alleged suspects are being...
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: On Tuesday, Some Suspects Shot A Dog in Rockford

P.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of N. Horsman Street for. reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were advised that shots were fired from an unknown. vehicle toward the residence, and struck the owner’s dog. The residence was not struck and. there...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Rockford Police#N Horsman Street#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

19-year-old shot in Janesville park

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police said a 19-year-old was shot in Bond Park on Thursday and the suspect is still at large. According to police, officers were called to the park, at 201 N. Oakhill, where they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital and was […]
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Theft/Robbery in the Roscoe/Rockton Area

RS source said that his wallet was stolen, earlier today near the Roscoe/Rockton area. To try to warn other citizens in the area. If you have any information, call the police. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man robs victims at online sale meetup

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say they have arrested a suspect who robbed two people whom he met after advertising an auto sale online. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, officers met with the two victims in the 200 block of Stiles Parkway on Thursday, shortly after the armed robbery had taken place. Police […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
rockfordscanner.com

Update: Stabbing Victim Was Unfounded On The Bike Path

Rockford Park District Police responded and this initial report was unfounded. Officers did assist someone instead who was having a mental health issue. Stabbing Victim On The Bike Path, Still Developing…. Details are minimal right now. We are being told that emergency personnel are working a stabbing scene. It happened...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Semi On Fire On I-90

At approximately 2:25 am Cherry Valley Fire was called to I-90 eastbound MM 17.75 (near Mill Road) for a semi on fire. The fire was reported to be under control within 10 minutes and no injuries have been reported. Expect possible delays in the area. You can follow us on...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Police SCOPE officers observed a group of juveniles, in full face masks and hoodies, walking in the roadway

P.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers observed a group of juveniles, in full face masks and. hoodies, walking in the roadway in the 1200 block of Jackson Street. When officers attempted to stop the group, they fled on foot. After a brief pursuit, a 16-year-old male was taken into custody behind a residence on Longwood Street. During the pursuit, the juvenile discarded a satchel that was found to contain a loaded revolver.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

ICYMI: Male Accidentally Shot, At A Local Gun Store

(Madison Gun, Used to be called Bullet stop ) Sources are reporting an accidental shooting. It happened at 2100 Harlem rd in Loves Park, at the gun store. Initial reports are saying a male approx. late 60’s,. accidentally shot himself in the hand. Loves Park PD and FD are...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy