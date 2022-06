Obstructing and Hindering- On June 16, 2022, Cpl. Holdsworth responded to the 21600 block of FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported trespassing. While conducting the investigation Tyrese Xavier Briscoe, age 23 of Lexington Park, arrived on scene and interrupted the investigation and attempted to remove the individual speaking with Cpl. Holdsworth. Briscoe then stood between Cpl. Holdsworth and the other party, preventing Cpl. Holdsworth from conducting the investigation. Briscoe was advised he was under arrest and resisted by pulling away and not allowing himself to be handcuffed. Briscoe was charged with Obstructing and Hindering and Resisting Arrest.

2 DAYS AGO