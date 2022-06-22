ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: ‘Armed habitual criminal’ arrested with cocaine, Ecstasy, handgun

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Anthony McIntyre, 37, after police say they found 8 grams of cocaine, 16 Ecstasy pills, and a handgun in his possession during a traffic stop.

Police said they pulled McIntyre over Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Price Street.

He was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and an outstanding warrant.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

