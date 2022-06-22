Warm today, cooler Thursday – Mark

We have another great day today in the forecast! Afternoon clouds and warmer weather grace the skies of the Inland Northwest, as it will be clear for most of the day until around 6 p.m. when we will begin to see those clouds.

Here are Your 4 Things to know about the upcoming forecast. It’s going to be warmer and sunnier, and we’re getting a bit closer to that 80-degree mark. It is going to be dry for most of the day and the rest of the week, and it is expected to be even warmer this weekend for Hoopfest!

Above-average highs and sunny skies take over the Inland Northwest on Wednesday. Most places in the Inland Northwest will be in the high 70s and low to mid 80s. The Tri-Cities area is breaking 90 degrees today.

It will cool down on Thursday, and we will also see a few clouds. We can expect to see almost a 10-degree drop in the forecast, with most places having temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s on Thursday.

Here’s how you need to plan for this week. It will be sunny and warm today in the upper 70s for our region. We will see increasing clouds and breezy winds this evening and into Thursday with cooler temperatures. Dry weather and sunshine build back in for the weekend. We will see temperatures in the low 80s for Hoopfest.