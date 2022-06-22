ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

1 dead after gun sales probe leads to shooting, pursuit

By AP News
mymotherlode.com
 3 days ago

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — One man died of a gunshot wound and another was under arrest after an investigation into the sale of illegal assault weapons in Southern California led to a police shooting and a lengthy pursuit, authorities said Wednesday. The incident Tuesday afternoon began about 50...

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Suspect wanted in connection with Hollywood double shooting arrested

Authorities took a man wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting in Hollywood into custody on Wednesday, after nearly a week's worth of searching. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, was arrested in the San Bernardino County community of Hesperia after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department had disclosed his identity the day prior.LAPD and FBI Fugitive Task Force members contacted San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Task Force members, who set up surveillance in the area to monitor Williams' movement. He was reportedly taken into custody without incident. He was booked on a no-bail murder warrant for fatally shooting Nadia Campbell, 35, and Ajani Patridge, 40, at around 11:15 on June 16 in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found Campbell and Patridge dead in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. "The suspect was in a dating relationship with Campbell and this crime involved domestic violence," said police.The shooting took place just blocks away from the heart of Hollywood, and in front of three children who belonged to Campbell, who were sitting in a car nearby. None of them were injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana, CA
Crime & Safety
Redlands, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Redlands, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fontana, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Stealing ATV at Gunpoint in Perris

A 19-year-old man suspected of stealing a Perris resident’s all-terrain vehicle at gunpoint was behind bars Thursday. Saul Garcia of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday on suspicion of robbery and carjacking. Garcia is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.
PERRIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Convicted Felon#Assault Weapons#Violent Crime
KESQ News Channel 3

Two arrested in March 2020 Beaumont homicide

Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Beaumont in March 2020. Leo Miguel Delara, 45, was shot and killed at a home along the 100 block of Myrl Drive in the City of Beaumont on March 18, 2020. Officers found Delara and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds. He The post Two arrested in March 2020 Beaumont homicide appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
crimevoice.com

Police: Robbery suspects arrested; one allegedly tried escaping into the ocean

Two suspects have been arrested after an armed robbery at a Huntington Beach park led to one suspect fleeing on foot and the other into the ocean. The suspects, identified as Oscar Muniga (24) of Los Angeles and Angel Uriarte (31) of Compton, were each booked on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and being felons in possession of a firearm.
newsantaana.com

Former O.C. Probation Officer convicted of stealing money during searches

Juan Manuel Rodriguez, a former Orange County probation officer, was convicted on Thursday of stealing money while helping to serve search warrants by an Orange County Superior Court jury. The charges included one felony count of grand theft and one misdemeanor count of petty theft. Rodriguez was found not guilty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Key News Network

Officers Respond to Male Stabbed in El Monte

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a person stabbed around 11:17 p.m. Thursday, June 23, on East Garvey Avenue and North Merced in the city of El Monte. Upon arrival, officers reported one...
EL MONTE, CA
calcoastnews.com

California city councilman found guilty of bribery, arson

A federal jury determined a former Adelanto city councilman accepted a $10,000 cash bribe for a vote regarding marijuana regulations and then hired a man to burn down his restaurant so he could fraudulently collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance proceeds, the Justice Department announced Thursday. Jermaine Wright,...
ADELANTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

5 people injured in rollover crash in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash in Palm Desert this evening. The incident happened at the intersection of De Anza Way and Portola Avenue just after 7:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Firefighters said the vehicle was carrying 5 people inside, and some of them had to be removed from the vehicle The post 5 people injured in rollover crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
HeySoCal

Defense rests in trial of man accused of shooting motel guest

The defense rested Thursday in the trial of a convicted felon accused of shooting a man during a dispute at a Riverside motel, setting the stage for closing arguments. Rodney Mitchell Meredith, 53, of Los Angeles is charged with two counts of firearm assault, as well as one count each of being a felon in possession of a loaded gun, possession of controlled substances, and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
foxla.com

Union Fire: Blaze forces mandatory evacuations in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A fire broke out near a residential community in the Riverside area Saturday evening, prompting mandatory evacuations as crews battle the blaze. Initial reports of a fire came just before 4 p.m. Saturday, near Indian Camp Road and Candlelight Drive in Jurupa Valley, while another fire broke out just over a mile away near Clay Street and General Road, according to Cal Fire. The blaze, dubbed the Union Fire, has burned approximately 95 acres with no containment.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy