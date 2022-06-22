1 dead after gun sales probe leads to shooting, pursuit
By AP News
mymotherlode.com
3 days ago
FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — One man died of a gunshot wound and another was under arrest after an investigation into the sale of illegal assault weapons in Southern California led to a police shooting and a lengthy pursuit, authorities said Wednesday. The incident Tuesday afternoon began about 50...
Authorities took a man wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting in Hollywood into custody on Wednesday, after nearly a week's worth of searching. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, was arrested in the San Bernardino County community of Hesperia after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department had disclosed his identity the day prior.LAPD and FBI Fugitive Task Force members contacted San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Task Force members, who set up surveillance in the area to monitor Williams' movement. He was reportedly taken into custody without incident. He was booked on a no-bail murder warrant for fatally shooting Nadia Campbell, 35, and Ajani Patridge, 40, at around 11:15 on June 16 in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found Campbell and Patridge dead in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. "The suspect was in a dating relationship with Campbell and this crime involved domestic violence," said police.The shooting took place just blocks away from the heart of Hollywood, and in front of three children who belonged to Campbell, who were sitting in a car nearby. None of them were injured.
BANNING (CNS) – Twin brothers accused with another man in a robbery. that culminated in the shooting death of a 66-year-old shopper at the Desert. Hills Premium Outlets in Cabazon pleaded not guilty Friday to felony charges. Emanuel Rick Burt and Elijah Ray Burt, both 19 and of Victorville,
Rialto Police Department officers were injured when a carjacking suspect allegedly intentionally crashed a vehicle into their patrol car during an incident on June 22, according to the Rialto Police Department. The suspect, David Lawrence Cordova III, a 23-year-old Colton resident, was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — One man went on to serve three terms as San Bernardino police chief. Another helped establish a police department elsewhere. A third became the mayor of San Bernardino, while a fourth still holds the record for longest tenure with the department. Nine officers launched the...
A 19-year-old man suspected of stealing a Perris resident’s all-terrain vehicle at gunpoint was behind bars Thursday. Saul Garcia of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday on suspicion of robbery and carjacking. Garcia is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.
RIALTO, Calif. — Three Rialto police officers were injured after a man drove his car into a patrol car helping out with a previous wreck and then sparred with additional arresting officers, police said Thursday, June 23. The incident unfolded on Wednesday, June 22, after officers responded to a...
Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Beaumont in March 2020. Leo Miguel Delara, 45, was shot and killed at a home along the 100 block of Myrl Drive in the City of Beaumont on March 18, 2020. Officers found Delara and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds. He
Two suspects have been arrested after an armed robbery at a Huntington Beach park led to one suspect fleeing on foot and the other into the ocean. The suspects, identified as Oscar Muniga (24) of Los Angeles and Angel Uriarte (31) of Compton, were each booked on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and being felons in possession of a firearm.
Juan Manuel Rodriguez, a former Orange County probation officer, was convicted on Thursday of stealing money while helping to serve search warrants by an Orange County Superior Court jury. The charges included one felony count of grand theft and one misdemeanor count of petty theft. Rodriguez was found not guilty...
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a person stabbed around 11:17 p.m. Thursday, June 23, on East Garvey Avenue and North Merced in the city of El Monte. Upon arrival, officers reported one...
A federal jury determined a former Adelanto city councilman accepted a $10,000 cash bribe for a vote regarding marijuana regulations and then hired a man to burn down his restaurant so he could fraudulently collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance proceeds, the Justice Department announced Thursday. Jermaine Wright,...
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers faced an agonizing decision when the encountered a burning SUV with a family of five trapped inside on the side of a Southern California freeway. Officers Nick Chacon and Cody McCarthy pulled over to help when they saw the fiery crash happen earlier this...
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash in Palm Desert this evening. The incident happened at the intersection of De Anza Way and Portola Avenue just after 7:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Firefighters said the vehicle was carrying 5 people inside, and some of them had to be removed from the vehicle
The defense rested Thursday in the trial of a convicted felon accused of shooting a man during a dispute at a Riverside motel, setting the stage for closing arguments. Rodney Mitchell Meredith, 53, of Los Angeles is charged with two counts of firearm assault, as well as one count each of being a felon in possession of a loaded gun, possession of controlled substances, and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One suspect is dead and another was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Fontana that ended in a pursuit in Redlands Tuesday evening. An official with the Fontana Police Department said officers were conducting an undercover operation involving the sale of illegal assault...
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A fire broke out near a residential community in the Riverside area Saturday evening, prompting mandatory evacuations as crews battle the blaze. Initial reports of a fire came just before 4 p.m. Saturday, near Indian Camp Road and Candlelight Drive in Jurupa Valley, while another fire broke out just over a mile away near Clay Street and General Road, according to Cal Fire. The blaze, dubbed the Union Fire, has burned approximately 95 acres with no containment.
