Beachwood names Readance girls basketball coach

Cleveland Jewish News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beachwood City Schools Board of Education hired Don Readance as the new head coach of the Beachwood girls basketball team, according to a news release. He replaced Grant Wilson, who was head coach since 2018. Readance graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. He obtained his bachelor of...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Cleveland Jewish News

Rose, Allan

Allan Rose, 79, of Mayfield Heights passed away on June 22, 2022, in Parma. Allan was born on Sept. 15, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of Harry and Rose (Epstein) Rose. Allan came to the Cleveland area as a child and later earned his Bachelor of Arts in sales from Dyke College. Allan very much enjoyed the social aspect of his life. He loved to dance, attend live music, festivals and social events. Allan was a volunteer at the senior center and his place of worship.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Fields-Blane, Judith

Judith Fields-Blane (nee Goodman) passed away June 22 in Tampa. She was born in Cleveland Jan. 23, 1940. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Fields and the late Harold Blane. Dearest mother of Karen (Frank) Ciotti of Austin, Texas; Marcie (Anthony) Reale and Jon (Deena) Fields, both of Tampa; Bonnie (Michael) Baskin of Cleveland; Allen Blane of West Palm Beach, Fla.; Earl (Janice) Blane of Cleveland; and Jerry Blane of Tampa. Cherished grandmother of Juliana Reale, Benjamin (Ashley), Max and Jacob Ciotti and Jamie, Eric and Andrea Fields. Adoring great-grandmother to Isaac Ciotti. A loving sister to Marilyn (Sheldon) Baskin and Susan (James) Kendis, both of Cleveland. Adored daughter of the late Della and Dr. David Goodman. Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cahn, Sarabel

Sarabel Cahn, 96, passed away June 23. She was the beloved wife of Harold Cahn for 45 years, cherished daughter of Laura and Paul Rose, loving mother of Dennis (Katie) Cahn, Rodger (Sue) Cahn and Rhonda (Rich) Albert, devoted grandmother to Stephanie (Eric) Sterling, Greg (Sigall) Cahn, Laura (Andy) Lash, Jeff (Jamie) Albert, Elissa Cahn (Dr. Benjamin Avner) and Michael (Han Na Jang) Cahn, and great-grandmother to Hunter, Reid, Blake, Maya, Kyla and Madison. Sarabel was born Nov. 24, 1925 in Canton, Ohio. She later moved with her family to Cleveland and graduated from Glenville High School and Flora Stone Mather College (Western Reserve University). Shortly thereafter, her brother introduced her to a World War II army friend, Harold Cahn, who became the love of her life and her forever partner. In her teens, Sarabel worked for the family’s Rose Bakery. She later sold World Book Encyclopedias, received her teaching degree from Kent State University and was a substitute teacher in the Cleveland school system. She also achieved her real estate license, working for Guggenheim and Hilltop Realtors. Among her varied interests were reading, walking, piano playing, golf, tennis, swimming, bridge and mahjong. She loved her home in The Village in Beachwood and attending programs at the Beachwood Community Center and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Sarabel was a longtime member of Hadassah, National Council of Jewish Women, and Fairmount Temple Sisterhood. She absolutely loved spending time with her family, and they absolutely loved spending time with her.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

New COhatch at Beachwood Place making connections

“It’s like a family,” Sharon Roediger, relationship manager at Laudato & Company, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 7 at COhatch Beachwood. “We are networking with all the other people that are here, coming in and out. The diversity, the friendships that so quickly were made. I feel like we have kind of a support system through everyone here.”
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Crumbl Cookies to open in Solon Village plaza

Crumbl Cookies will open a new location at the Solon Village shopping plaza on Aurora Road in Solon between Office Max and Malley’s Chocolates. Owners JB and Nicole Bickerstaff and Cydni Bickerstaff Rice are in the early stages of planning the 1,874 square-foot location and have yet to set a date to open, Cydni Bickerstaff Rice said in an email to CJN.
restaurantclicks.com

Fun Places to Get a Drink in Cleveland

Anytime I visit a new city, the bar scene is one of the first things I check out. I am a big fan of live music, cocktails, and nightlife. Checking out the bar scene is a great way to learn more about the city and make friends. I recently spent some time in Cleveland and ended up checking out the best bars in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Top-ranked Beachwood boasts bevy of services, amenities

All the talk around town lately has been about Beachwood earning a No. 1 ranking in Cleveland Magazine’s “Best Suburbs in Northeast Ohio” annual feature. The news was released in the June issue, citing our top-rated schools and the city’s pervasive sidewalk presence, combined with diversity, range of shopping opportunities, and the award-winning Beachwood Family Aquatic Center and Barkwood dog park. Naturally, we’re thrilled with this recognition and attention.
BEACHWOOD, OH
27 First News

Mohogany Sharae’ Huff, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Miss Mohogany Sharae’ Huff will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Huff 41, of Youngstown, transitioned this earthly life on Tuesday, June 14,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Greater Cleveland Bakeries You Should Check Out

Are you looking for a great bakery in the Cleveland area? If so, you should consider visiting these Greater Cleveland bakeries. If you're looking for a great croissant, head to this bakery in Lakewood. Their croissants are flaky, buttery goodness. You can't go wrong with a classic butter croissant. They also have croissants filled with apricot jam, chocolate, raspberry jam, or spinach and feta. Customers also love their ciabatta and scones.
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Lily Shorter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Lily Mae Shorter will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Shorter departed this life Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Levine, Lenore

Lenore Levine (nee Tracht), age 97, of Beachwood, Ohio was born Nov. 15, 1924 and passed away on June 23. Beloved wife of Dr. Bennett Levine (deceased); devoted mother of Barbara (David Green) Levine of Lexington, Mass.; Janice (Brian Igoe, deceased) Levine Igoe of Boston; and Dr. Frederick (Dr. Janine Martyn) Levine of Moreland Hills; loving grandmother of Brennan and Sarah Igoe, Hannah, Bennett, Sydney and Iris Levine, Jesse Green, Theresa (Jesse) Ruggiero and Elizabeth (Huy) Huynh; dear sister of Naomi Mesch and Joseph Tracht (both deceased).
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron mayor announces home repair program

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced the launch of the Akron Home Repair Program today in an effort to increase overall value of the community. The program will use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to repair Akron homes, according to Horrigan. “The Akron Home...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Taste of Pepper Pike June 26 at Ursuline

Taste of Pepper Pike will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. June 26 at Ursuline College at 2550 Lander Road in Pepper Pike. The event is for ages 21 and over and includes food, drinks and raffle prizes from restaurants. To buy tickets or for additional information, visit pepperpike.org.
PEPPER PIKE, OH

