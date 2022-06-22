Elks Lodge strikes early to defeat Bosco’s

Daniel Robert Grulich, 70, of Oswego, passed away Wednesday, June 22. Dan was a graduate of Oswego High School and retired from Niagara Mohawk after almost 40 years of dedicated service as a lineman restoring power to families across the region. Dan was an amazing father, husband, Papa and friend who loved hunting and the outdoors, but most of all he loved spending time with and making pancakes with his grandchildren. Always the life of the party and looking to have fun, Dan always said “I’m not here for a long time, I’m here for a good time.” Dan is predeceased by his parents Robert and Barbara, and his daughter Amy. Surviving to cherish his memory and love is his wife of 49 years, Pat, daughters Laurie Grulich (Chris Schlecht) and Kristin Mohat (Jeremy), grandchildren Madelyn, Ava and Carter; brother Jerry Grulich, sister Debbie Grulich Berry, several nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Lynn Moody and many, many friends from through the years. Friends may call on the family to share memories of Dan on Sunday, June 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Dain Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego, NY 13126. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donate Life New York State 185 Jordan Road, Troy, NY 12180 or www.donatelifenys.org.

