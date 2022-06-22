ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Elks Lodge strikes early to defeat Bosco’s

By STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com
oswegocountynewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — The Elks Lodge Majors Division Little League team got out to an early start on Tuesday and didn’t look back, earning an 8-1 victory over Bosco’s at Lagoe Field. The Elks plated three runs in the top of the first, with Connor Stepien scoring the game’s first run. Maddox...

www.oswegocountynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Laker baseball’s Kyle Lauria earns Gold Glove honor from ABCA

OSWEGO — Oswego State baseball infielder Kyle Lauria was named to the 2022 American Baseball Coaches Association Division III Gold Glove team as an outfielder, after recording a perfect fielding percentage in the field during the spring season. Lauria recorded 123 putouts and seven assists in the outfield this...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

‘It’s just time’: Jeff Waldron steps down as Fulton wrestling coach

FULTON — After eight years, six Section III titles, and plenty of memories, Jeff Waldron has officially stepped down as head coach of the Fulton varsity wrestling program. Waldron served as head coach since the 2014-15 season, winning six consecutive Section III championships through the 2019-20 campaign. The Red Raiders advanced to the New York State Division 1 final four in three straight seasons from 2018-20, finishing as state runner-up in 2020.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Lois A. Syrell

Lois A. Syrell, 91, of Oswego passed away Wednesday morning at the Morningstar Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Samuel Franklin and Norma (White) Samuels. As a child, Lois loved ice skating and would regularly shovel off the rink at...
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Sports
oswegocountynewsnow.com

OCSD names Molloy as new Fitzhugh Park principal

OSWEGO — Fitzhugh Park Elementary School has found its new principal. Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education members unanimously voted Tuesday night to appoint Amy Molloy as the elementary school’s new principal starting on July 5. Molloy’s appointment comes after longtime district employee and current Fitzhugh Park Elementary Principal Donna Simmons announced her retirement back in April. Simmons started at OCSD as a reading teacher back in October 1997 “with full commitment to the best interests of all the students,” according to OCSD public records.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Rick J. Conroy

Rick J. Conroy, 70, a resident of Oswego passed away on June 22, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. Born in Oswego, He was the son of Frances (Ketcham) Conroy and the late James A. Conroy and was a graduate of the Mexico High School. He was employed with Pathfinder Bank...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Daniel Robert Grulich

Daniel Robert Grulich, 70, of Oswego, passed away Wednesday, June 22. Dan was a graduate of Oswego High School and retired from Niagara Mohawk after almost 40 years of dedicated service as a lineman restoring power to families across the region. Dan was an amazing father, husband, Papa and friend who loved hunting and the outdoors, but most of all he loved spending time with and making pancakes with his grandchildren. Always the life of the party and looking to have fun, Dan always said “I’m not here for a long time, I’m here for a good time.” Dan is predeceased by his parents Robert and Barbara, and his daughter Amy. Surviving to cherish his memory and love is his wife of 49 years, Pat, daughters Laurie Grulich (Chris Schlecht) and Kristin Mohat (Jeremy), grandchildren Madelyn, Ava and Carter; brother Jerry Grulich, sister Debbie Grulich Berry, several nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Lynn Moody and many, many friends from through the years. Friends may call on the family to share memories of Dan on Sunday, June 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Dain Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego, NY 13126. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donate Life New York State 185 Jordan Road, Troy, NY 12180 or www.donatelifenys.org.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Masonry in a time of turmoil

Editor’s note: This is the third part of a series from Natalie J. Woodall. The first two parts of the series can be found on OswegoCountyNewsNow.com. OSWEGO — The decade of the 1850s witnessed many significant events in American history. The discovery of gold in California was the impetus for the migration of thousands of men to the West Coast. The doctrine of “Manifest Destiny” hastened that expansion westward, resulting in bloody conflicts with indigenous populations and Hispanics. Women were beginning the long struggle for suffrage. Slavery and its spread to new states were important cultural and political topics. Improvements in transportation eased travel from one part of the country to another. Dire conditions in other countries contributed to increasing numbers of immigrants.
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elks Lodge#Early Start#Striking Out#Rbi
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Coffee Connection reopens at new location

OSWEGO — Coffee Connection has made the move from West Mohawk Street to West Second Street, located in the building that was formerly La Parrilla. The business was closed for about two weeks during the move, and is returning with extended hours, according to owner Tara Hoyt. Coffee Connection will now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Health to be featured as part of documentary series

OSWEGO — A national production crew came to Oswego on Jan. 6 as part of a short-form documentary series hosted by Dennis Quaid spotlighting frontline heroes and their response and commitment throughout the pandemic. Oswego Health will be one of 12 other hospitals across the country to be featured.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Outreach groups, OPD host community panel on drug abuse

OSWEGO — A drug abuse community panel presented some hard truths about the city of Oswego and those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but the presentation is a step in the right direction. Thursday night, residents, local law enforcement and recovery advocates gathered at the McCrobie Civic Center for...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Funds raised at chicken barbecue transferred to Ukraine

OSWEGO — On Monday the American Legion Post 268 presented the check for $21,500 to Father Mihai Dubovici of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church of Syracuse. The money that was raised at the chicken barbecue charity event organized by Rob Taylor will be transferred to Ukraine, and collected by Viktor Khvyl, a platoon commander of the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv, Lviv, region and a close friend of Taylor’s.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
oswegocountynewsnow.com

‘Start, stop, continue’: CPAC prepares for discussion with caseworkers

OSWEGO — The Child Protection Advisory Council is preparing for its next steps: hearing directly from caseworkers within the Oswego County Department of Social Services. At CPAC’s Thursday meeting, potential questions were thrown around by members of the council. DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord noted that they are looking for “open-ended questions” for the discussion, which will be conducted by another member of CPAC.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy