Report: Drowning Confirmed at Corson Inlet State Park

The question needs to be asked: can you ever have too many Wawas?. If you're a born and bred resident of either New Jersey, Philadelphia, or the Philly suburbs of Pennsylvania, then you frequent your local Wawa at least once or twice a week. Wawa's a staple in the Delaware Valley. To be honest, it's fair to ask the question what would this region be without Wawa's existence? It'd be sad, that's what.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO