Atlantic City, NJ

Report: Drowning Confirmed at Corson Inlet State Park

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drowning has occurred at the Corson Inlet State Park. The Press of Atlantic...

Swimmer, 21, Drowns At Ocean City Park

A 21-year-old man from Cumberland County drowned after getting caught in a rip current off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, authorities said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa of Vineland before he was brought to Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point where he died on Friday, June 17, according to New Jersey State Park Police.
Absecon man charged after May shooting inside Atlantic County business

ABSECON, N.J. - Atlantic County officials announce charges against a 37-year-old man in connection with a May shooting inside an Absecon store. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office stated 37-year-old Jalial Whitted, of Absecon, is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon by Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.
21-year-old drowns at N.J. state park, officials say

A 21-year-old Vineland man drowned Friday after possibly getting caught in a rip current in the water off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, officials said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa before he was brought to a local hospital, where he died, a State Park Police spokesman said in an email.
Rowan Student From Vineland Drowns in Ocean City

An especially bad season for ocean drownings in South Jersey has claimed another life. Nathaniel Figueroa, a 21-year-old college student from Vineland, died on Friday, June 17 while swimming at Corson's Inlet State Park in Ocean City. According to the Press of Atlantic City, State Police, State Park Police, the...
Person Rescued From Trench In Hamilton, New Jersey: Fire Officials

HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — A person was rescued from a trench in Mercer County, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of North Hamilton Avenue in Hamilton around 2 p.m. for a rescue. Fire officials say the person was rescued just after 3 p.m. and was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear what caused this incident at this time. No further information is available. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
Motorists Trapped In South Jersey Crashes (DEVELOPING)

Two motorists were trapped in separate crashes in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The first crash occurred after 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 23 on Cedarbrook Road in Winslow Township, initial reports said. A pole split and wires were down on multiple vehicles, according to one report.
So, is it illegal to eat while driving in New Jersey?

According to The Office of the Attorney General, there is technically no law that specifically states the act of eating while driving in New Jersey is illegal. But (and this is a big but), it is listed as a type of distracted driving, which comes with penalties. Per The Office...
Waltman Park Playground in Millville NJ

The Waltman Park Playground in Millville New Jersey was truly an accidental discovery. We were sure there was a playground at Joe Buck Park. We searched and could not find it. Then, I went down a little path, under an archway, and stumbled upon this Millville playground instead. 10 Things...
Arrests made in theft of ‘Angel of Hope’ statue in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON — Two suspects have been identified and charged with the theft of the Angel of Hope statue from its perch between three churches. The heavy bronze statue was cut at the ankles in the early hours of May 7, leaving only its feet on a round base. Police have said that video footage helped them track the statue to a Philadelphia scrapyard and identify the thieves.
Another Bear Sighting In Ocean County

TOMS RIVER – First it was Little Egg Harbor near a golf course. Then it was in Lakewood outside a university. Now, it was seen roaming in a Toms River Township neighborhood. Police have issued an alert that a black bear was seen walking around the Oak Ridge section of town on the evening of June 24.
Wawa’s Opening 50+ More Stores This Year, Another Opened Today In Vineland, NJ

The question needs to be asked: can you ever have too many Wawas?. If you're a born and bred resident of either New Jersey, Philadelphia, or the Philly suburbs of Pennsylvania, then you frequent your local Wawa at least once or twice a week. Wawa's a staple in the Delaware Valley. To be honest, it's fair to ask the question what would this region be without Wawa's existence? It'd be sad, that's what.
More Details Released on Cause of Cape May Accident

More details have been released in connection with a motor vehicle accident in Cape May on May 15th that claimed the life of a pedestrian. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Cape May City Police report that the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder experienced a medical emergency behind the wheel which caused the tragic accident. No charges will be filed against the driver.
Cape May Police Advise of New Four-Way Flashing Stop Sign

Cape May City Police are advising the public about a new four-way flashing stop sign that will be activated Friday. The new sign will be located at the intersection of Elmira and Broad streets. This has been traditionally a two-way stop sign intersection. The post Cape May Police Advise of...
