Cape May Police Advise of New Four-Way Flashing Stop Sign

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old pedestrian has died after he was hit by a driver Monday night while trying to cross Coastal Highway, the Ocean City Police Department said. Noah Day, 22, of Elkton, Md., was pronounced dead. Police said the driver, an unnamed 44-year-old man from Berlin, remained on the scene. The collision occurred Monday about 9:39 p.m. near 46th Street and Coastal Highway. According to a preliminary investigation, Day was not in a marked crosswalk on Coastal Highway when he was struck by the driver. Alcohol was not a factor for the driver of the vehicle, police said. This fatal crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocean City Police Department’s tip line at 410-520-5136, email at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or call the department directly at 410-723-6610.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO