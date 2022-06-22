ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Cape May Police Advise of New Four-Way Flashing Stop Sign

987thecoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCape May City Police are advising the public about a new four-way flashing stop...

987thecoast.com

Comments / 0

 

WPG Talk Radio

Man Wanted for Domestic Violence Incident Arrested After Barricading Himself Inside Atlantic City, NJ, House

Cops in Atlantic City say a man who was wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident has been arrested after barricading himself inside of a home. According to authorities, the incident began around 8:30 Thursday morning, June 23rd, when two detectives were conducting an investigation at a residence in the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

Help State Police Catch This Brazen Upper Twp Car Burglar

Don't you love how video surveillance cameras have put a crimp in the car theft business? Now if they could just improve the quality of the images so we could actually see the faces of the guys ripping us off. Unfortunately, that is not really the case with the images...
City
Cape May, NJ
Crime & Safety
987thecoast.com

More Details Released on Cause of Cape May Accident

More details have been released in connection with a motor vehicle accident in Cape May on May 15th that claimed the life of a pedestrian. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Cape May City Police report that the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder experienced a medical emergency behind the wheel which caused the tragic accident. No charges will be filed against the driver.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Middle Twp., NJ, Cops: Two Arrested for Threating to Shoot Everyone at Wawa

Authorities in Cape May County say two 18-year-old men from Pennsylvania have been charged for allegedly threatening to shoot everyone at a Wawa store. According to the Middle Township Police Department, the incident happened around 4:30 early last Sunday morning, June 19th. That's when authorities were notified that a threatening call was made to Wawa in Rio Grande.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Latest Report: A captain reported whales off of Stone Harbor, NJ. We are headed there to investigate this afternoon! Looks like …

A captain reported whales off of Stone Harbor, NJ. We are headed there to investigate this afternoon! Looks like a perfect weekend for whale and Dolphin watching, we hope to see you aboard!. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar?_ga=2.115339015.1428919576.1654976463-663398010.1653265959. #whales #humpback #humpbackwhale #stoneharbornj #capemay #capemaynj #capemaywhalewatcher #wildwoodnj. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape...
STONE HARBOR, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Wharton State Forest blaze now mostly contained

Investigators are exploring the possibility that an illegal campfire resulted in a June 19 blaze that engulfed 13,500 acres of Wharton State Forest in Burlington County. The largest state forest in the U.S. and the largest single tract of land within the New Jersey Parks System, Wharton encompasses Hammonton, Shamong and Washington and Mullica townships. It is at the center of the 1.1 million-acre Pinelands National Reserve.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Baltimore

22-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit And Killed Trying To Cross Coastal Highway In Ocean City, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old pedestrian has died after he was hit by a driver Monday night while trying to cross Coastal Highway, the Ocean City Police Department said. Noah Day, 22, of Elkton, Md., was pronounced dead. Police said the driver, an unnamed 44-year-old man from Berlin, remained on the scene. The collision occurred Monday about 9:39 p.m. near 46th Street and Coastal Highway. According to a preliminary investigation, Day was not in a marked crosswalk on Coastal Highway when he was struck by the driver. Alcohol was not a factor for the driver of the vehicle, police said. This fatal crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocean City Police Department’s tip line at 410-520-5136, email at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or call the department directly at 410-723-6610.
OCEAN CITY, MD
NJ.com

21-year-old drowns at N.J. state park, officials say

A 21-year-old Vineland man drowned Friday after possibly getting caught in a rip current in the water off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, officials said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa before he was brought to a local hospital, where he died, a State Park Police spokesman said in an email.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Swimmer, 21, Drowns At Ocean City Park

A 21-year-old man from Cumberland County drowned after getting caught in a rip current off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, authorities said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa of Vineland before he was brought to Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point where he died on Friday, June 17, according to New Jersey State Park Police.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Old Video Surfaces Of The Ocean City, NJ, Boardwalk From The 1930s

Get ready to throw it waaaaaaay back. If someone asked you for one must-do activity when visiting the Jersey shore, could you even make a list without mentioning an excursion to the boardwalk? Probably not. In fact, it'd probably be one of the first recommendations you make, right? After all, you can't do a beach day without finishing it with a walk on the boards. I mean, did you even go to the beach if you don't at least grab some fudge or ice cream on the boardwalk?
OCEAN CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

