From Nuts To Jewelry: Central Jersey Mall Opens Half Dozen New Shops

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Menlo Park Mall Photo Credit: Google Maps

Menlo Park Mall has a slew of new shopping and dining openings from Indian cuisine and American burgers to fashionable women’s wear and jewelry.

The recently opened shops include Franki, Lovisa, deo Eyewear, Nuts Factory, Banter and Joseph Jacob Jewelers.

That's not the only good news. Other store openings coming later this year include Sonoma Intimates, Indian Plate, Bang Cookies, True Food Kitchen, Shake Shack, and Akira.

Here is a synopsis of the newest stores:

Franki: Francesca’s sister brand, Franki, is a tween fashion collection whose mission is to deliver unique, free spirited fashion and lifestyle products & create a space to amplify the voices of everyone seeking self-expression.

Lovisa: Current fashion jewelry at an accessible price point. The Lovisa customer has refined taste and she understands the importance of the perfect accessory.

deo Eyewear: deo is a high fashion eyewear brand that specializes in excellent quality eyewear for an affordable price

Nuts Factory: Specializes in freshly dry roasted nuts, dried fruits, chocolates, candies, spices, tea infusions, halva, olives, coffee beans and more.

Banter: The fine jewelry and piercing oasis where you’re free to unabashedly celebrate all of your possibilities

Joseph Jacob Jewelers: Jewelry with a modern twist. Joseph Jacob Jewelers is a diamond and jewelry business specializing in designing and manufacturing loose diamonds and designer jewelry.

