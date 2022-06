The remains of six men discovered beneath Nancy Spain's bar in Cork, Ireland, likely died violently between 1447 and 1636. For years, young people flocked to Nancy Spain’s pub in Cork, Ireland, at 48 Barrack Street, to drink and enjoy music. But the whole time, they were dancing atop bones. When the pub was demolished in 2021, archeologists came across centuries-old skeletons of six men who’d met “violent” ends as long as 500 years ago.

