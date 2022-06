In recent years, there’s been a trend of famous guitarists selling off some or all of their collections. David Gilmour did just that a few years ago, with proceeds from the sale going to charities dealing with climate change. Last summer, word came that Journey guitarist Neal Schon was also selling off 112 of his guitars — which, at the time, he said was to clear space “for some new arrivals.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 38 MINUTES AGO