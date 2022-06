Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron, Commissioner Steve Mikulski, and former mayor Ernie Troiano are all subject to an indictment that they took health care benefits that they did not deserve. NJ.com reports that the three men are charged with theft by unlawful taking and tampering with public records or information. The report suggests that Byron and Troiano filled out time sheets saying they worked 35 hours a week when in fact they did not.

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO