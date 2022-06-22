ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer camp gives teen girls opportunity to explore construction trades

By Lynsey Smith
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The North Alabama Homebuilding Academy has partnered up with Girls Inc. of Huntsville for the second year in a row to offer a free summer camp for teenage girls.

The camp’s focus was on construction and de-stigmatizing the idea that girls can’t be in the industry.

Tommy Davis, NAHA Administrator, says “Last year, we built benches that were donated to the Land Trust here in Huntsville. This year, we’re building make-and-take libraries that are going to be put in neighborhoods around the city.”

Not only did these young women learn how to build, but they also met local female business owners and home builders.

17 participants enrolled in the 2022 camp and when it wraps up on Friday, each girl will get to take home their hard hat and a tool kit.

One participant said the camp has taught her a wide variety of skills.

“We decided to get involved in this camp because we wanted to learn about if architecture and designing could be a career path for us even though we didn’t think it could be one at first,” said camper Lela Lewis.

The camp was made possible through donations and guest speakers from City Lumber Co., Frank Carbin Custom Homes, Home Choice Windows, Doors & Flooring, LeeHouse Homebuilding, Paseur & Associates Architecture, Rachel Brown Homes, Wilder Roots Design, and Wilson Lumber.

HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#North Alabama#Huntsville#Girls Inc#Jackson County Schools#Naha Administrator#The Land Trust#City Lumber Co#Leehouse Homebuilding#Nexstar Media Inc
HUNTSVILLE, AL
MADISON, AL
HUNTSVILLE, AL
