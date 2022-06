The hit parade keeps rolling for Pechanga Resort Casino as it adds two new AAA Four Diamond Awards for 2022. This is the 21st consecutive year the 1,100-room luxury resort/casino has been awarded this honor, and the 11th year for the resort’s signature restaurant, the Great Oak Steakhouse. Hotels and restaurants must meet stringent standards of cleanliness, comfort, and hospitality to qualify for the AAA Diamond Program, with higher levels of excellence awarded with levels three, four, and five diamond distinctions.

TEMECULA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO