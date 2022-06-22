A Tour for the Senses: A guide to the Door County Wine Festival
By Erica Bouska
Whether made from traditional grapes, Door County cherries or numerous other fruits, the wines produced locally are growing in number every season. Wisconsin winters may scare off some growers, but the wineries located along the Door County Wine Trail have found a home – and a following – here. Each stop...
What do you get when you combine Wisconsin-made ice cream with Al Johnson’s Swedish lingonberries and Swedish gingersnap cookies? Why, the new signature ice cream flavor at Stabbur, of course! Swedish Swirl is now available at Stabbur Beer Garden, 10698 N. Bay Shore Dr. in Sister Bay. The KöK (kitchen) is also open daily for the summer, 12-8 pm.
Wink Swimwear, 4160 Main St. in Fish Creek, will host its second annual fashion-show fundraiser June 26, 2 pm, in the waterfront garden of Fish Creek’s Bayside Shops. It will benefit HELP of Door County with a portion of the day’s sales, and any individual donations will go to the organization as well.
Crossroads at Big Creek will host the Climate Change Coalition of Door County’s program “Warmer, Wetter and Wilder” on June 24, 7 pm, when Lawrence University professor Bart De Stasio will discuss climate-change impacts on Lake Michigan and the consequences for fish and other aquatic life. Volunteers...
The 115 Club will host its second annual summer picnic at Sunset Park in Sturgeon Bay on June 26, 12-4 pm, featuring live music by Steel Crossing, food from Smokin’ Tom’s Team BBQ, games and nonalcoholic beverages. The Door County Alcohol and Other Drug Coalition is partnering on...
ARTicipation Studio & Gallery, 10 E. Oak St. in Sturgeon Bay, will host a celebration of creativity July 1, 3-6 pm, when visitors can meet the talented artists – watercolorists as well as oil, assemblage, abstract and whimsical artists – whose work is featured this season. Award-winning musician/singer/songwriter...
Meet Dakota! This 5-year-old cutie is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. Dakota has a sweet nature but gets nervous with new people and in new situations. She would love to find a home that allows her all the time she needs to acclimate and get comfortable. For that reason, she would do best with children older than 10 who can respect her space.
Brilliant Stranger’s Dawn Patel moved her gallery and boutique to 7896 Hwy 42 in Egg Harbor during the fall of 2019, but nothing turned out quite as planned. The shop is now open for full-time summer hours, and Patel is celebrating with a long-overdue grand opening Friday, June 24, 4-5:30 pm; and Saturday, June 25, 1-3 pm. Brilliant Stranger’s (brilliantstranger.com) clothing will be on sale both days.
Crossroads at Big Creek in Sturgeon Bay recently received the Lake Michigan Area Land & Water Conservation Association’s 2022 Conservation Award. Each year, the association offers two member counties the opportunity to recognize a local partner for its conservation efforts, and the Door County Land Conservation Committee selected Crossroads at Big Creek to receive the award in the amount of $200 to recognize its community-education initiatives and preservation of the local environment.
The widely reported outbreak of gastrointestinal illness in 2002 that afflicted 68 Peninsula State Park campers who swam at the park’s Nicolet Bay Beach created confusion and fear. No one knew why, how or what had caused the illnesses. Door County Public Health investigated the outbreak as it was...
Concrete repair work on Highway 42 near the 42/57 junction in the town of Nasewaupee, south of Sturgeon Bay, will close a portion of South 42 beginning June 27. The closure could last up to two weeks, but it will be open on weekends. If work is not completed by...
Walmart in Sturgeon Bay was closed temporarily today until a smokey haze and odor present in the store could be identified. Sturgeon Bay Fire Chief Tim Dietman said his department was paged at 12:44 pm to the store at 1536 Egg Harbor Road. They inspected the store and its systems and couldn’t identify the source of the smoke. The identification is now up to Walmart and Dietman said the retail chain was waiting for people to travel up from Green Bay.
The Griffon String Quartet will headline the third program of Midsummer’s Music’s 2022 summer season with four dynamic concerts that include Griffon members’ personal favorites: cyclical pieces by Felix Mendelssohn and Dmitri Shostakovich. In a cyclic musical form, thematic material occurs as a unifying device in more than one movement or section.
Members of the Baileys Harbor Women’s Club met May 26 for the first time since February 2019 and voted to continue with their traditional Strawberry Fest in the Baileys Harbor town hall, 2392 Cty F, on July 4, 10 am – 2 pm, or until the strawberries are gone. This event – part of the Baileys Harbor Independence Day celebration – is a major project to raise money for scholarships and outreach.
Pride flags were stolen Wednesday in Sturgeon Bay from public property, multiple local businesses and at least one home. The flags have been flying in advance of Open Door Pride’s sixth annual Pride festival taking place June 25 in Sturgeon Bay’s Martin Park from 10 am – 5 pm.
Robert Ray Gallery (robertraygallery.com), 520 Parkway St. in Algoma, is featuring the plein air paintings of Bob Beck through the end of July, and an opening reception will be held July 1, 5-8 pm, as part of Algoma’s First Friday series. After taking an elective watercolor course in college,...
I recently advertised a boat for sale and was contacted immediately by a person who was very interested in buying. It turned out that the buyer was running a scam. The buyer communicated solely by text and sent me a certified check via priority mail. In his last text, he stated that his secretary had “made a mistake” and had made the check out for an extra $6,450 dollars. He told me to keep the amount for the boat sale price and then send the extra $6,450 back to him.
The Door County Board of Realtors recently organized a fundraiser for the Door County Farm for Vets organization at the Red Putter mini-golf course, where the realtors and affiliates putted their way to raising $6,221. The Door County Board of Realtors received assistance from local chapters of the Veterans of...
We ventured out on the Forestville flowage to the headwaters with our canoe. In our opinion, the environmental devastation is way beyond what we feared. Roughly 70% of the flowage is covered with growth that we did not witness before, and it’s carpeted with algae. We also observed woody...
The Hardy Gallery has announced the five recipients of financial merit awards in its 60th annual Juried Exhibit. From among 140 submissions from artists throughout the peninsula and Midwest, Cynthia Holzum’s “I Can Dance If I Want to” earned Best in Show (the Francis Hardy Legacy Award) and was also the People’s Choice Award winner. Second place went to Rosemary Stuart’s “Slow Stitched Eucalypti”; Karen Hertz Sumnicht’s “Here Believe We Can Live” received third; and Peter Ciesla’s “Ephemeral Pond” earned the Julia Van Roo Bresnahan Artistic Achievement Award.
Samuel Adam Schneider, 46, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, formerly of Longmont, CO, died at home on Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was born on June 18, 1976, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, the son of Peter John Schneider and Gloria Adams Schneider. Growing up, Sam enjoyed drawing, trick bicycle riding, and skateboarding. He was a member of the local Boy Scout troop and the Sturgeon Bay Sail Training Foundation. Through the sailing program, he developed his love for sailboat racing. Using his drawing skills, he was able to design and later construct racing boats. Sam attended Sturgeon Bay High School. He was known for being a charismatic, fun-loving, and creative person. Sam would often escape to the art room. Those who still have their SBHS yearbooks from the early-mid 1990s will be able to attest that he was uncannily in almost every group, club, and team photo within that yearbook even though he never participated in those various groups and sports. That was Sam, the prankster.
