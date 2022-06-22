Minot State to host a 2024 Men’s Wrestling Super Region Championships

Minot State announced on Tuesday that the NCAA Super Region tournament is coming to the Magic City.

The NCAA Division II Championships Committee announced that Minot State, in partnership with Visit Minot, will host a 2024 NCAA Division II Wrestling Super Region at the MSU Dome on Feb. 23-25, 2024.

This will mark the first time the school will host the event and the first NCAA Championship-level event since becoming a full-fledged member of the NCAA in 2012.

“Minot State University is excited and honored to be awarded the 2024 NCAA Division II Super Region V Wrestling tournament which will bring the highest caliber of wrestling ever to the Magic City,” said Minot State’s interim Director of Athletics Kevin Harmon. “Region V is one of the best regions, if not the best, in the country.

“A special thank you to the team of head wrestling coach Evan Forde, assistant athletic director Andrew Petko, and Visit Minot who put together a compelling bid to bring this premier event to Minot. I’m ecstatic that our student-athletes will get the opportunity to qualify for the NCAA Division II National Wrestling Tournament in their own house.”

The 2023 Super Region Tournament will be hosted by Northern State in South Dakota.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.