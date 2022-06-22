ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Minot State to host a 2024 Men’s Wrestling Super Region Championships

By Adeena Balthazor
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CVdIn_0gIkC6aS00

Minot State announced on Tuesday that the NCAA Super Region tournament is coming to the Magic City.

The NCAA Division II Championships Committee announced that Minot State, in partnership with Visit Minot, will host a 2024 NCAA Division II Wrestling Super Region at the MSU Dome on Feb. 23-25, 2024.

This will mark the first time the school will host the event and the first NCAA Championship-level event since becoming a full-fledged member of the NCAA in 2012.

“Minot State University is excited and honored to be awarded the 2024 NCAA Division II Super Region V Wrestling tournament which will bring the highest caliber of wrestling ever to the Magic City,” said Minot State’s interim Director of Athletics Kevin Harmon. “Region V is one of the best regions, if not the best, in the country.

“A special thank you to the team of head wrestling coach Evan Forde, assistant athletic director Andrew Petko, and Visit Minot who put together a compelling bid to bring this premier event to Minot. I’m ecstatic that our student-athletes will get the opportunity to qualify for the NCAA Division II National Wrestling Tournament in their own house.”

The 2023 Super Region Tournament will be hosted by Northern State in South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Baseball: Minot AA and Mandan A tournament continue on

The first-ever Justin Demary Memorial Tournament is taking place in Minot this weekend at Corbet Field while the Mandan A’s host their annual tournament among North Dakota teams. Scores:Minot Vistas 10, Glendive Blue Devils 2Mandan Chiefs 9, Glendive Blue Devils 3 Williston Oilers 11, East Grand Forks 7Williston Oilers 6, Hettinger Bears 2Bismarck Capitals 8, […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

NDSU Basketball’s culture played big role in Dissette’s decision

Darik Dissette said Minot Basketball Coach Dean Winczewski has motivated him to improve since his freshman year of high school, and sees similar core values at NDSU to the ones that have helped him become the player he is today. “With Coach Richman, he has a culture built there right now, and he’s determined that […]
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Sports
State
South Dakota State
KX News

Golf: DJGA Tour continues in Minot

The Dakota Junior Golf Association Tour continued Thursday in Minot at Vardon Golf Course, with Champ Hettich finishing the day at +1 to lead the boys 16-18 group, with Lauryn Keller and Carrie Carmichael at even par to lead the girls 16-18 ground
MINOT, ND
KX News

Baseball: Sabre Dogs extend win streak despite roster changes

The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs pick up their 22nd win of the season over the Pierre Trappers, as the reigning Expedition League champions face some recent roster turnover, with pitcher Jacob Wesselmann and infielder Kamron Willman leaving the team after signing deals with pro baseball teams. “You’re constantly filling, that’s summer ball for you. It’s […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Ncaa Division I#Combat#The Ncaa Super Region#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy