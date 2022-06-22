ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois DNR announces new name for Asian carp

By Matt Jaworowski
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnIEY_0gIkBOQU00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has launched its rebranding effort to encourage people to eat Asian carp by giving it a new name: Copi.

Copi is short for copious. Nick Adam, one of the lead organizers on the rebrand, called the name clean, fresh and flavorful, just like the fish. They are also copious in health benefits and in sheer volume. In some parts of the Mississippi River region, Asian carp represent 70% of the fish in the ecosystem.

John Goss, a former White House adviser on invasive carp, credited the Illinois DNR with taking the lead on this project.

“Enjoying copi in a restaurant or at home is one of the easiest things people can do to help protect our waterways and Lake Michigan,” Goss said during Wednesday’s presentation. “As home to the largest continuous link between Lake Michigan and the copi-filled Mississippi River system, Illinois has a unique responsibility in the battle to keep invasive carp out of the Great Lakes. I’m proud of Illinois, its partners and other states for rising to this challenge.”

The DNR launched a new website — choosecopi.com — which includes facts about the fish, recipes and a list of retailers and distributors that carry copi.

The Illinois DNR’s push to fight Asian carp is to prevent the invasive species from making it into the Great Lakes. As the former name suggests, copi is from Asia, brought to the U.S. more than 50 years ago as a chemical-free alternative to try to clear up algae and weeds. However, the fish expanded and migrated up the Mississippi River, threatening to drown out other fish species.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qeLcR_0gIkBOQU00
Chef Brian Jupiter pan fries some copi as part of the promotion to advertise Asian carp as a trendy, healthy food option, including a more appealing name. (Courtesy Illinois DNR)

For the typical restaurant, carp is considered a bottom-of-the-barrel fish. As bottom-feeders, they have a darker flesh and a strong taste. Asian carp are different. Asian carp are actually four different species, feeding on plankton, mussels or grasses, but they are all top feeders.

Wildlife experts track Asian carp found near Lake Michigan

Chef Brian Jupiter, the 2022 “Chopped” champion, that has worked with the DNR in this rebranding effort, called Copi a “clean slate,” and something that works well with spices and marinades.

“Copi is more savory than tilapia, cleaner tasting than catfish, and firmer than cod,” Jupiter said in a release. “It’s the perfect canvas for creativity — pan fried, steamed, broiled, baked, roasted or grilled.”

Study: Asian carp could find plenty of food in Lake Michigan

Better yet, copi is also quite healthy. Copi is second only to wild salmon in protein content and is high in both Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids. And since they eat primarily plankton and vegetation, they have very little to no mercury or lead.

It has yet to catch on in the United States , but the rest of the world has bought in on Copi. Asian carp are the most eaten freshwater fish in the world. In China, copi have been farmed and eaten for more than 1000 years .

The name does not have approval yet from the Food and Drug Administration. One of the requirements for FDA approval is widespread use of the new name. Until the FDA decides the name is popular enough, copi can be sold but must also be listed as carp. Restaurants, however, do not have to follow that guideline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MMECM_0gIkBOQU00
Asian carp, now called copi, by the State of Illinois as a plan to make the fish a more trendy food option, is quite popular in other parts of the world. It’s the most commonly eaten freshwater fish around the world and has been farmed and for centuries in China. (Courtesy Illinois DNR)

Rebranding has worked for certain federal agencies . The U.S. National Marine Fisheries Service has two notable successes.  One is “Chilean sea bass” which previously went by “Patagonian toothfish.” “Orange roughy” became a hot commodity only after the agency changed its name from “slimehead” in the 1970s.

Will Illinois’ effort to rebrand the fish pay off? Time will tell. Along with the rebrand campaign, which is funded by the EPA’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative , they are offering other incentives to fisheries and restaurants to catch and cook the fish. The state has also signed deals with several food distributors, including Gordon Food Service to sell copi across the country.

Many environmental groups, including the Alliance for the Great Lakes, are applauding the rebranding push, but COO Molly Flanagan says it is still imperative for state and federal agencies to do more to protect the Great Lakes.

“While we appreciate Illinois’ marketing efforts to address the growing threat of invasive carp, more carp making its way to consumers’ plates will not fix the problem,” Flanagan said in a release. “The state must keep its eye on the long game and focus on building protections at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam that are essential to keeping invasive carp from reaching Lake Michigan.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 6

Ralyn Sue Speerly Schraceo
3d ago

wasting our money renaming fish, then lying about it being good to eat...Perhaps the real reason for the renaming is so people forget their origin....

Reply
3
Related
UPI News

Asian carp renamed 'copi' to make invasive fish more appetizing

June 22 (UPI) -- Illinois is rebranding Asian carp with the new name "copi" to encourage more people to eat the invasive fish. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the name change Wednesday as part of its push to keep the invasive species from making it into the Great Lakes. Asian carp currently represent 70% of the fish population in the Mississippi River region.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus check coming soon to many people

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Carp#Dnr#Illinois Dnr#White House
a-z-animals.com

What’s the longest bridge that crosses the Mississippi River?

What's the longest bridge that crosses the Mississippi River?. It is known that 71% of the world is water, with oceans occupying 96.5%, while rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes occupy the remaining 3.5%. As a result, building bridges across different water bodies to connect two or more locations became necessary to reduce risks, increase livelihoods, and ease movement. Before we take you any further, let’s have a snippet of this great river, the Mississippi River.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alissa Rose

Major food shortages are coming to Michigan

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in Michigan. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. Most of us are unaware of many inequalities in our societies. For example, people experience hunger in every district and county in the whole state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Country
China
a-z-animals.com

Are There Sharks in the Mississippi River?

The Mississippi River holds a plethora of secrets beneath its surface. Refrigerators, vehicles, and even bodies have been discovered in the depths of The Big Muddy. The Mississippi River is one of the longest rivers in the United States, and it goes directly into the Gulf of Mexico, where it mixes with saltwater and freshwater. As a result, some saltwater species take refuge in freshwater, notably the Mississippi River. But among these species is something wild — bull sharks. Could there really be bull sharks in the Mississippi River?
WILDLIFE
Lincoln Report

3 Awesome Small Towns in Wisconsin

There are plenty of small towns in Wisconsin that are perfect for weekend getaways. A unique blend of history, culture and natural beauty awaits you in these destinations. Since they are spread out across the state, you're sure to find one that fits your needs. Consider Wisconsin's small towns the next time you're planning a getaway. You won't be disappointed.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy