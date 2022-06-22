ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

People apply for upcoming Iowa Supreme Court vacancy

KCRG.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawyers say the innocent bystander who was hurt in the Des Moines Hy-Vee shooting could file a...

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

Iowans react to Supreme Court ruling on abortion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court puts the legality of abortions in the hands of the states. In anticipation of a decision by the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, many Iowans have protested in recent weeks. Others celebrated Friday as the decision came down.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Long Fight Over Plans For Regional Airport

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has issued a ruling in a long fight over plans for a regional airport. The city of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County entered into an agreement in 2012 with Pella and Marion County to create the South Central Regional Airport Agency and build a shared airport. Landowners at the proposed airport site in rural Mahaska County objected, as did the newly-elected Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. A lawsuit was dismissed but the state Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional for a previous board to keep a new board from taking action. That means Mahaska County can withdraw from the airport agreement.
OSKALOOSA, IA
WHO 13

Roe v. Wade overturned: What it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Supreme Court ruling Friday that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion won’t make an immediate change to abortion rights in Iowa – but that could change if Republican lawmakers get their way. A 2018 ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court determined the right […]
IOWA STATE
WOWT

New abortion restrictions to start in Iowa next month

6 News exclusive DC bureau caught up with Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon and his first thoughts on today's Supreme Court decision. Deeply held beliefs on both sides of the issue are leading to demonstrations across the country. Updated: 24 hours ago. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has made its...
NEBRASKA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Governor Praises SCOTUS Decision Overturning Roe v Wade

DES MOINES, IA – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is praising the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today in the Dobbs case that overruled Roe vs. Wade. In a statement released following the high court’s ruling, Reynolds said “[t]he Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over…”
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa democrats make case to remain first in nation to caucus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa democrats want to remain first in the nation to caucus. Democratic leaders in the state presented to the Democratic National Committee Thursday morning to make their case. ”We’re not thinking about what happens if we don’t go first because we’re planning to go first,” Rep....
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: The cancer that's killing public schools

Years ago, my mom sometimes hosted her Happy Twenty club. The ladies that came, were well north of age 20, and now were pushing the half century mark, so gossip naturally had morphed from rumored, salacious, late-night rendezvous to who might suffer from what disease. But the ladies’ grim, but...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCRG.com

To some defenders, gun ruling could right a racial wrong

NEW YORK (AP) — When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s tight restrictions on who can carry a handgun, condemnation erupted from liberal leaders and activists. But some public defenders, often allies of progressive activists, have praised the court’s ruling, saying gun-permitting rules like New York’s have long been a license for racial discrimination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Albia Newspapers

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Iowa

Compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1970s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- Three Iowa Democrats will be making a pitch to national party leaders today (Thursday), arguing the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses should be first in 2024. National Democrats are hearing applications from 16 states and Puerto Rico seeking to be among the five “early” voting states in the presidential campaign. Members of the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee have made it clear they’re looking for states with diverse populations. State Representative Ras Smith of Waterloo is a member of the Black Caucus in the Iowa House. He says while Iowa’s overall population is nearly 91 percent white, it’s diverse in other ways -- including people with disabilities and people for whom English is a second language.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa's GOP delegation votes ‘no’ on active shooter alert system

The U.S. House on Wednesday failed to pass a bill that would create a communications network that would alert people when an active shooter is in their community. The bill failed to pass under a motion to suspend the rules, a process that allows legislation to be passed quickly with two-thirds support, despite bipartisan backing.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Iowa DNR Targets Impaired Boaters Over Independence Day Weekend During Operation Dry Water

The Fourth of July holiday is one of the busiest on Iowa’s waterways, and state, local, and federal law enforcement are partnering that weekend for an enhanced enforcement initiative on boating while intoxicated. Operation Dry Water begins on Saturday, July 2, and continues through Monday, July 4. Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Boating Administrator Susan Stocker says, “One-third of all boating fatalities nationally involved alcohol, and many of those victims were innocent bystanders. The effects of alcohol can be intensified when combined with wind and wave action and an extended time spent in the sun.” She notes alcohol’s effect on judgment, reaction time, balance, and vision can combine to become particularly dangerous on a crowded waterway. The DNR is joining forces with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers, and sheriff’s offices statewide to target impaired boaters during the holiday weekend. Last year, more than 1,800 vessels containing over 6,200 boaters received 542 citations or warnings during Operation Dry Water.
IOWA STATE
KATU.com

Some Oregon gun laws now in gray area after Supreme Court ruling, law expert says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bells tolled at the Augustana Lutheran church in Northeast Portland Thursday morning, one chime for every 98 Oregon lives lost to gun violence this year. For months, leaders at the church have rallied in support of initiatives pushing for more gun control. This week's news conference at the church comes in the immediate wake of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) Ruling that could challenge the future of gun laws.
PORTLAND, OR

