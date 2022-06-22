ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

North Texas and Tarrant County health officials are preparing for Covid-19 vaccination in children aged under 5 years

By Nadia Ferr
 3 days ago
North Texas – After months of waiting for an approval, parents can finally vaccinate their little children against Covid-19. Recently, the FDA and CDC gave the ‘green light’ and parents can vaccinate their children under the age of 5 with Pfzier and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines.

Children under five were the only group of people that were not able to get vaccinated against the virus and therefore, they were the only group exposed to the virus without proper protection. The approval of the Covid-19 vaccination comes as a relief for many parents since their children are not fully eligible to get the vaccine.

The White House rolled out about 10 million child-size doses of Moderna and Pfizer’s shots for kids 6 months through 5 years old.

Tarrant Count and North Texas health officials believe that Covid-19 vaccines for little children will become available today, Wednesday, or by the end of the week for most of the children in the area.

“Pfizer is a three-dose series. Moderna is a two-dose series,” explained Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “There’s a little bit of a difference in the dosage itself. But in essence, it is the same vaccine we’ve all using it’s just a lower dose.”

Tarrant County Public Health facilities already confirmed that the vaccines for little children for the under 5 age group will be available starting Monday. Other North Texas areas are also expected to provide vaccines by the end of the week.

In addition, hospitals like Cook Children’s Hospital and the John Peter Smith Hospital, as well as some pharmacies and Dallas County health centers, will also provide vaccines for children under 5. However, the process is different from place to place and parents are advised to get more information about their closest vaccine point before they decide to get their children vaccinated.

“Most of the pharmacies, like big chains CVS and Walgreens, will have selected locations that will handle 3 and 4-year-olds. But they’re unlikely to be able to handle 6 months up to 3. You’re probably going to need to come to us or your pediatrician,” Judge Clay Jenkins said.

