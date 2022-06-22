Bindi Irwin shares first look at Australia Zoo's stunning 'Crocodile Hunter Lodge' which includes a touching tribute to her late dad Steve

Bindi, Terri and Robert have shared a sneak peek into the luxurious 'Crocodile Hunter Lodge' which will soon be available for overnight stays at Australia Zoo.

The site will also house a restaurant called 'Warrior' as a tribute their father and Terri's late husband, Steve, and his grandchild, Grace Warrior, one.

The trio took to Instagram to let fans know that the lodges are nearly completed and that visitors will soon be able to stay at the wildlife park.

'Our restaurant is going to be top notch with the finest dining you could possibly imagine,' Bindi said of the place.

'The restaurant is called Warrior, reminds me of someone?' Terri asked Bindi.

'We have our daughter Grace Warrior and dad actually first coined the phrase ''Wildlife Warrior'' so it includes everything.'

The lodge will feature a reception area, luxurious two-bedroom cabins (some wheelchair accessible) and an infinity pool.

Robert said part of the wood used in the building has been repurposed from the crocodile grandstands originally built by Steve.

'So a lot of the lodge is actually kind of in a way hand built by dad,' Robert said of the new construction.

He went on to say the three trees out front were also 'originally planted by dad' with the place being Steve's dream.

Bindi said everything spent at the Zoo is feeding back into its conversation work.

The site features bird boxes and different types of flora, with flowers that bloom at different times of the year.

'It about making it look good and an eco-friendly design,' Robert said.

'Inside the lodge we have amazing wildlife habitats that are integrated into the reception area.'

Bindi said it was important to continue the legacy of her famous father, Steve Irwin.

'This is an exciting time for us as a family to be able to continue on what dad's vision was for Australia Zoo,' Bindi said.

Terri added that Steve always had a dream that visitors could have an immersive experience.

'Steve always had a dream that someday not only could people visit Australia Zoo but to stay overnight. Have the immersive experience.'

'It was so important to us to make his dreams come true with beautiful luxury accommodation surrounded by our conservation work we are known for.'

Steve died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary in Batt Reef, Queensland. (He is seen here in Los Angeles in November 2003)

Steve, known to millions around the world as 'the Crocodile Hunter', died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary in Batt Reef, Queensland.

Bindi was just eight years old at the time.

Following his death, Steve's family, including his daughter Bindi, widow Terri, son Robert and son-in-law Chandler Powell, have continued his conservation work at Australia Zoo.