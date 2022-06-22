ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Bindi Irwin shares first look at Australia Zoo's stunning 'Crocodile Hunter Lodge' which includes a touching tribute to her late dad Steve

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Bindi, Terri and Robert have shared a sneak peek into the luxurious 'Crocodile Hunter Lodge' which will soon be available for overnight stays at Australia Zoo.

The site will also house a restaurant called 'Warrior' as a tribute their father and Terri's late husband, Steve, and his grandchild, Grace Warrior, one.

The trio took to Instagram to let fans know that the lodges are nearly completed and that visitors will soon be able to stay at the wildlife park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=171ACR_0gIk8jpn00
Bindi, Terri and Robert Irwin (all pictured) have shared a sneak peek into the new luxury lodges at Australia Zoo and the special tribute they made for Steve on the site

'Our restaurant is going to be top notch with the finest dining you could possibly imagine,' Bindi said of the place.

'The restaurant is called Warrior, reminds me of someone?' Terri asked Bindi.

'We have our daughter Grace Warrior and dad actually first coined the phrase ''Wildlife Warrior'' so it includes everything.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175ODQ_0gIk8jpn00
The site will also house a restaurant called 'Warrior' as a tribute to Steve Irwin and his grandchild, Grace Warrior, one

The lodge will feature a reception area, luxurious two-bedroom cabins (some wheelchair accessible) and an infinity pool.

Robert said part of the wood used in the building has been repurposed from the crocodile grandstands originally built by Steve.

'So a lot of the lodge is actually kind of in a way hand built by dad,' Robert said of the new construction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4jmz_0gIk8jpn00
The dwellings are called 'The Crocodile Hunter Lodge' and the restaurant is called 'Warrior'

He went on to say the three trees out front were also 'originally planted by dad' with the place being Steve's dream.

Bindi said everything spent at the Zoo is feeding back into its conversation work.

The site features bird boxes and different types of flora, with flowers that bloom at different times of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGBmm_0gIk8jpn00
The zoo will feature luxurious two-bedroom cabins for tourists to stay overnight

'It about making it look good and an eco-friendly design,' Robert said.

'Inside the lodge we have amazing wildlife habitats that are integrated into the reception area.'

Bindi said it was important to continue the legacy of her famous father, Steve Irwin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wc7Iu_0gIk8jpn00
'This is an exciting time for us as a family to be able to continue on what dad's vision was for Australia Zoo,' Bindi said

'This is an exciting time for us as a family to be able to continue on what dad's vision was for Australia Zoo,' Bindi said.

Terri added that Steve always had a dream that visitors could have an immersive experience.

'Steve always had a dream that someday not only could people visit Australia Zoo but to stay overnight. Have the immersive experience.'

'It was so important to us to make his dreams come true with beautiful luxury accommodation surrounded by our conservation work we are known for.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCHJQ_0gIk8jpn00
Steve died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary in Batt Reef, Queensland. (He is seen here in Los Angeles in November 2003)

Steve, known to millions around the world as 'the Crocodile Hunter', died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary in Batt Reef, Queensland.

Bindi was just eight years old at the time.

Following his death, Steve's family, including his daughter Bindi, widow Terri, son Robert and son-in-law Chandler Powell, have continued his conservation work at Australia Zoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1ygn_0gIk8jpn00
After his death, Steve's family, including his daughter Bindi, widow Terri, son Robert and son-in-law Chandler Powell, have continued his conservation work at Australia Zoo

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Admires Pictures of the Crocodile Hunter in Sweet New Photo

Click here to read the full article. Bindi Irwin’s 1-year-old daughter Grace may have never met her grandpa, the late Steve Irwin, but his legacy lives on in precious family photos displayed at the new Crocodile Hunter Lodge at the Australia Zoo. Bindi shared a sneak peek of the wall of photos on Instagram yesterday, capturing a moment with Grace that is absolutely beautiful. The photo shows Bindi holding Grace, as she admires the wall of pictures and points at one of Steve. Bindi is turned toward Grace in the shot to admire her daughter. It’s such a striking photo that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bindi Irwin
Person
Steve Irwin
Person
Chandler Powell
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocodiles#Australia Zoo
People

Elon Musk's Ex Justine Shares Sweet Family Chat After Their Child Says She Doesn't 'Wish to Be Related' to Dad

Justine Musk is supporting her children as one of her 18-year-olds said she no longer wishes to be related to father Elon Musk. In an April 18 petition filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court shortly after her birthday, one of the Tesla CEO's twins asked to legally change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson (the maiden name of her mother, Justine Wilson). Additionally, the teenager is seeking recognition of her gender as female and the issuance of a new birth certificate to reflect the changes, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Distraught mother is forced to live in a tent away from her three children after battling to find a home to rent for an entire YEAR in Australia's toughest rental market

A mother has been forced to move into a tent away from her three children after struggling to find a house to rent for an entire year. Grappling with the Gold Coast rental market where availability is the lowest in the country, Corinne Cook and her partner Dale Brown moved into the 10-man tent while her three kids live with relatives.
WORLD
American Songwriter

A Look Behind the Death of Karen Carpenter

Karen Carpenter had one of the greatest voices of all time during her days as The Carpenters’ frontwoman. Her death at the age of 32 shocked the music world, succumbing to heart failure brought on by her long, unpublicized struggle with anorexia. Carpenter, particularly known for her low register,...
DOWNEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Eagle snatched baby hawk for dinner but ended up adopting it instead, says conservationists

A bald eagle who was caught snatching a baby hawk from its nest has now adopted the small bird, conservationists in Canada have said. Wildlife volunteer Pam McCartney, told Canada’s CBC Radio One on Monday that the “adoption” happened earlier this month on Gabriola Island. Ms McCartney said the bald eagle likely swooped down on a red-tailed hawk’s nest on the island on 4 June and flew away with the small bird.While she expected the bald eagle to eat the baby hawk for its dinner, Ms McCartney said she instead witnessed the bird of prey drop the hawklet in...
ANIMALS
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Star's Sister Is Pregnant With Twins

The Teen Mom family is adding two new members! Victoria Messer, sister of Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer, confirmed Sunday that she and her husband, Royer Rodriguez, are expecting twins – a baby boy and a baby girl. The couple shared their big news on Instagram while sharing footage of their big reveal, which entailed tossing powder-filled baseballs into the air and hitting them with a bat. When Rodriguez hit his, blue powder exploded, and Victoria was covered in pink powder upon smacking hers down.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Castle' Star Secretly Welcomes First Child

Stana Katic is officially a mom! The Castle alum and her husband, Kris Brkljac, recently took on parenting duties after they reportedly secretly welcomed their first child together this past winter. A representative for the actress confirmed the exciting life update in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, sharing, "They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 31, & Wife Sam, 54, Kiss After Renewing Wedding Vows

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 31, and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 54, just can’t get enough of each other. The famous duo was photographed on Wednesday celebrating their tenth anniversary with a romantic summer vow renewal! “10 glorious years,” Sam adorably captioned a June 22 Instagram post, alongside double heart emojis. “My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you,” she continued. “Love conquers all.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Ariana Grande's New Bangs In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'Are You Kidding Me'

When you think of Ariana Grande, a few things likely come to mind: hit songs like “Thank U, Next,” sky-scraping high notes, winged eyeliner, and, of course, a slicked-back high ponytail. However, in a recent Instagram post, the hitmaker traded her signature hairdo for some dramatic curtain bangs—with no ponytail in sight. Fans are absolutely losing it over this transformation. And frankly, we can’t blame them. She looks incredible!
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

438K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy