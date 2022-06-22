ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tested positive for COVID-19, expects to continue working in isolation

By Mike Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXTVc_0gIk8GQq00

Dallas, TX – On Tuesday morning, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson informed the public that he tested positive on Covid-19.

According to Johnson, he experienced only mild, cold-like symptoms and the isolation period is yet to be determined by his doctor.

“I expect to continue working in isolation, and I am looking forward to returning to Dallas City Hall as soon as I am medically cleared to do so,” he said.

Johnson further explained that he decided to make an at-home antigen test after he discovered that he has been in a close contact with someone who tested positive on the virus. The at-home test came back positive.

As he already announced earlier, Johnson was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and he even received one booster shot. He used this occasion to once again urge local residents vaccinate against the virus since the vaccines are currently the best weapon we have in battling the virus.

While vaccines don’t offer 100% protection of getting infected with coronavirus, dozens of tests confirmed that they still offer significant protection of developing severe condition, hospitalization and death.

“While our lives are largely back to normal, the virus is still with us. Know your risk factors, take appropriate precautions, and be kind to others who may be vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Mayor Johnson.

Despite being vaccinated with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines, Johnson once tested positive on Covid-19 in October last year. Yesterday he tested positive for a second time.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Some Dallas organizations not happy with new promoter ordinance

DALLAS — A newly-approved ordinance in Dallas will now put more responsibility on event promoters and venue operators in response to several gun violence incidents in the city. On Wednesday, Dallas City Council members voted unanimously in favor of the ordinance that had been a major topic of discussion...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise

In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health again reported a slow and steady rise in new COVID-19 cases. Denton County remains at a low COVID-19 community level, based on three key COVID-19 data points, but those figures have been, for the most part, rising steadily since May 6. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 in early May, but it has been continually rising since then and is now 146. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 3.1, up from 0.4 on May 6. The percentage of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients is now 3.7%, up from 0.8% on May 6.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Dallas, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Dallas, TX
Health
Dallas, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
CBS DFW

Dallas City Council approves $450,000 funding for south Dallas wellness complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas City Council has approved a $450,000 fund to support a new wellness complex in south Dallas.  The complex will be located at the former location of the Dallas Weekly news publication at the northwest corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Meadow Street.A press release from the city referred to the complex as the MLK Wellness Complex. It will provide a community fitness center, restaurant and office space. The fitness center will specialize in youth mentorship and athletic training, emphasizing on a whole-body fitness program. It will also offer discounted memberships for senior citizens and...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘We probably need to step back’ : Fort Worth Council members question staff proposal for $28 million in stimulus spending

Council member Gyna Bivens put it bluntly: “What are we doing here?”. Bivens represents east Fort Worth, where flooding regularly traps cars and leads to water rescues, she said. Bivens asked that question to city staff because she wants federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to be used for infrastructure improvements that could save lives.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Antigen Test#Politics Local#Tx
CultureMap Dallas

City funds wellness center with healthy restaurant in South Dallas

The City of Dallas gave $450,000 to an organization that plans to open a wellness center in South Dallas. Located at the 3101 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., the MLK Wellness Complex will serve as a community fitness center, providing wellness options for fitness, healthy lifestyle, and diet choices. The facility will also include office space and a healthy food restaurant.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
dmagazine.com

DFW Healthcare Brief: The ‘Best Orthopaedic Surgeons in Dallas’ and Texas Health’s Leadership Changes

The Best People Awards have named its list of the 10 Best Orthopaedic Surgeons in Dallas. The awards were launched by Social Catfish, a search and verification technology program, and recognizes professionals for their skill and community impact. The ranking is based on customer satisfaction, reviews, career achievements, philanthropy, and more. Below are the organization’s rankings of the ten best orthopaedic surgeons in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Hospitals Work to Fill Thousands of Jobs as COVID Cases Climb

The DFW Hospital Council on Thursday reported 415 people hospitalized around the region for COVID-19, an increase of 100 from the week before. Stephen Love, president and CEO of the council, said that while not sounding an alarm, the upward trend does increase the urgency for filling hospital staffing vacancies, both to care for COVID-19 patients and the rush of people who put off routine care during the pandemic.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Critical Missing- Angela McKinney

Mrs. McKinney has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mrs. Angela McKinney pictured above. On June 24, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, Mrs. McKinney was last seen in the 7200 block of Marvin D Love Frwy, Dallas Texas 75237. Mrs. McKinney left the area on foot in an unknown direction. Mrs. McKinney suffers from dementia and may be in need of assistance.
DALLAS, TX
Bloomberg

AT&T Joins Texas Employers Reimbursing Travel After Abortion Ruling

AT&T Inc., one of the largest employers in Texas, said it is reimbursing travel expenses for medical procedures after the state banned abortions following a landmark US Supreme Court ruling. The policy applies to medical services that employees can’t access within 100 miles of where they live, Dallas-based AT&T said...
TEXAS STATE
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 700 Valley View Ln

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call at Valley View Park at 700 Valley View Lane. Officers found the victim, a Latin male, on the ground between two vehicles, unresponsive. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and found the victim had multiple stab wounds. The victim died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
34K+
Followers
791
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy