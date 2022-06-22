ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Ann Bancroft, 82, of Oklahoma, formerly of Brownwood

By rwturner
koxe.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn Bancroft, age 82, of Oklahoma formerly of Brownwood passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Oklahoma City, OK. Ann was born on September 11, 1939, to Theodore and Myrtle Mae (Morehead) Johnson in Miller, Oklahoma. She lived and raised her...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Linda Kay Bothwell, 76, of May

Linda Kay Bothwell, 76, of May, Texas formerly of Odessa, Texas passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. A visitation with family is planned at the Heartland Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The funeral service will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel...
MAY, TX
koxe.com

Ethelyn Hughes Smith, 96

My name is Ethelyn Hughes Smith. I love to have the last word, so I have taken the privilege of writing my own obituary. I was born on July 28,1925 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to wonderful Christian parents Hope H. and Ethel Bagwell Hughes. I exchanged my earthly life for my celestial life on May 28th,2022.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Jackie Wheat, 85, of Early

Jackie Eugene Wheat, 85, of Early, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A Celebration of Jackie’s life will be held at a later date. Jackie was born September 5, 1936 in Early, Texas. He attended Brownwood Schools and worked on the family farm with his dad. Jackie married Mattie Robertson and together they had a son, Charlie Joe Wheat. Later in life, Jackie married Bonnie Sills and he became step dad to Bonnie’s children. Jackie was a horse man, he loved to spend time with horses and spent countless hours training, caring for racing his horses. He would race anyone who was willing to make a bet and take on the challenge, even local high school track stars that wanted to foot race the horses. He travelled with his friend, Cowboy, and gave everyone a run for their money. He loved animals, he won many blue ribbons with his beloved Donkey, Cherokee. Jackie enjoyed chuck wagon cook-offs and pulling the Hooters girls in parades. Many hours were spent playing dominoes and hanging out with family friends. Although he was a firm man, he was a loving man as well and his door was always open for someone that needed a helping hand and he made sure that the people who worked for him received the money that they earned. Jackie’s family was his greatest legacy and he shared his home with his granddaughters and grandkids. They spent many summer days camping and fishing.
EARLY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
City
Justin, TX
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Obituaries
Brownwood, TX
Obituaries
City
Brownwood, TX
Oklahoma City, OK
Obituaries
State
Oklahoma State
koxe.com

Zephyr Grad Named Fire Chief in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER – The City of Sweetwater announced Wednesday that Dewey Coy has accepted the position of Chief of Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service. Chief Dewey Coy began his career in 1989 with the Zephyr Volunteer Fire Department in Zephyr, Texas. In 1998, Chief Coy joined the Jacksonville Fire Department in Jacksonville, Arkansas where he earned the rank of Battalion Chief. In December 2020, Chief Coy retired after 22 years of service.
SWEETWATER, TX
koxe.com

Kelli Dawn Wills, 49, of Brownwood

Funeral service for Kelli Dawn Wills, 49 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Gordon L. Copeland, 71, of Novice

Gordon Copeland, also called husband, dad, brother, grandad, uncle, Torchy and Cods, left this life behind him on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his residence in Novice. He was 71 years old. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by Stevens Funeral Home...
NOVICE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clifford Brown
Person
Ann Bancroft
Person
Robin
Person
Bryan Brown
Z94

This Oklahoma Mansion has a Haunting History!

Have you ever heard of the Grisso Mansion in Seminole, Oklahoma before? If you're into the paranormal and have been in the state a while, you've probably heard a thing or two about this place. It has a long and very active history of hauntings. The mansion was originally built back in 1928 by William Edward "Doc" Grisso.
KTUL

Oklahoma one step away from rolling blackouts on Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday, Oklahoma was one step away from seeing rolling blackouts in the state. Little Rock, Arkansas-based Southwest Power Pool, which provides energy to Oklahoma utility companies, issued a "conservative operations advisory" for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. According to Oklahoma Gas...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
koxe.com

Jane Ann Fisher, 84, of Brownwood

Jane Ann Fisher, 84, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. A Celebration of her Life ceremony will be held at Heartland Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 23, 2022.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Luna Maya Ribbon Cutting Held

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Luna Maya on Thursday, June 23. They are located at 406 Center Avenue in Brownwood. Luna Maya is a baby and children’s boutique offering everything from clothing to swaddles, diaper bags, and much more. Luna Maya is currently operating as a booth in Shaw’s Marketplace and was established in 2020 by Rachel Howell.
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Z94

The Turnpike From Lawton To OKC Is Now Cashless

It's been a hot minute since Oklahoma announced they were cutting turnpike jobs by going cashless. As of today, June 21st, cashless plate pay has hit the H.E. Bailey turnpike between Lawton and OKC. If you still don't have a PikePass, you can still drive the turnpike. Now, every time...
oklahomawatch.org

ACT Scores for Oklahoma Public Schools

Among Oklahoma’s 457 public high schools, 54 exceeded the national average ACT score of 20.6 in 2020. The school with the top ACT score that year was Classen School of Advanced Studies in Oklahoma City, where students averaged 24.54 on the exam. The magnet school is part of the Oklahoma City Public Schools district.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Oklahoma charter school execs arrested in alleged embezzlement scheme

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The founders and former chief financial officer of Epic Charter Schools were arrested Thursday and are facing felony criminal charges alleging they diverted millions of taxpayer dollars in a complicated scheme that involved excessive management fees, state investigators said. Epic co-founders Ben Harris, 46, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy