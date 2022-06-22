ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Gateway earns 2022-23 Military Spouse Friendly School designation

By Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 3 days ago

RACINE and KENOSHA – Gateway Technical College (GTC) has been designated a 2022-23 Military Spouse Friendly School by Victory Media. The list will be published in the June issue of Military Spouse magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6nuq_0gIk7If900

The recognition marks the second time this year that GTC has been cited for its work with student-veterans and their families. The school, with campuses in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, was previously named by Victory Media as a Top 10 Military Friendly School.

Steps taken to ensure military spouse access to resources

Breezann Warnock, GTC’s director of Student Accounts, said in a news release that the college has developed even more practices in recent years to ensure veterans, as well as their families, can access to the resources they need to succeed in their studies at the college.

“This designation speaks to the work and the commitment that we made to ensure success on all levels for our military-connected families,” she stated.

One of 346 schools to earn designation

More than 1,200 schools nationally participated in Victory Media’s 2022-23 survey, with 785 schools earning the designation as a Military Friendly School, of which 346 were selected for the Military Spouse Friendly Schools list.

For more information on Gateway’s veterans’ support systems, visit gtc.edu/va.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. This includes RUSD, KUSD, private schools, University of Wisconsin System, Carthage, and Gateway among others. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Comments / 0

Related
Racine County Eye

New polling location for some Village of Mount Pleasant residents begins Aug. 9

MOUNT PLEASANT – Residents in Wards 9, 13, 14, and 24 of the Village of Mount Pleasant will have a new polling location starting Aug. 9. The new location, which will be ready to welcome voters for the upcoming Wisconsin Partisan Primary, is Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., in Sturtevant. This is located between County Road V and the southeast Frontage Road.
STURTEVANT, WI
Racine County Eye

No more Roe: What overturning abortion rights means for Wisconsin

In a historic decision, the United States Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, a nearly 50-year-old case ruling protecting the right to abortion. With a 6-3 majority vote, conservative justices overturned the precedent set in 1973 that protected a patient’s privacy within the confines of their doctor’s office. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the opinion – the same one leaked last month – that because the Constitution never directly addresses reproductive rights, abortion cannot be protected.
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

Blood pressure kits now available at the Racine Public Library for at-home use

The Racine Public Library has launched a new way to help its adult patrons. In addition to finding materials – like books, DVDs, CDs, and even household tools and more – when you visit the Racine Public Library, you can find necessary tools that can save a life. The Racine Public Library now has at-home blood pressure kits available for checkout. They are available to rent for a week at a time.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Kenosha, WI
Kenosha, WI
Government
City
Walworth, WI
City
Racine, WI
Kenosha, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Racine County, WI
Racine County, WI
Education
Racine County Eye

Pay it forward: Stranger fills gas tank at Kwik Trip in Mount Pleasant

Pay it forward. We have all heard the phrase, but some of us have never experienced the action. For some it’s a cup of coffee, but for others, it’s much more. For Willow Ahnen, June 21, 2022, started out as any other “normal” day. However, it quickly went south when she looked down at her gas gauge as she was driving to her parent’s house. The brightly lit letter “E” was staring her in the face.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carthage College#College Education#Gateway Technical College#Military Spouse#Gtc#Student Accounts#The Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye

Exterior deck fires damage 2 Racine apartment buildings

RACINE – Two multi-family apartment buildings were damaged by separate deck fires within a few hours of each other on Wednesday, according to the Racine Fire Department (RFD). No one was injured. Erie Street deck fire. Firefighters responded to the first deck fire on an upper unit wooden entrance...
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Splash Pad opens for the summer season in Downtown Racine

The Splash Pad known as the Laurel Clark Memorial Fountain in Downtown Racine is open for the season. According to the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), hours of operation are seven days a week, from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., with staff on-site four days a week, Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Downtown Racine earns Main Street America™ 2022 accreditation

RACINE – Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC) has again been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program by the Main Street America organization. Racine joins 863 communities throughout the U.S. meeting performance standards for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization. DRC’s performance is evaluated annually by the Wisconsin...
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Racine County Eye

OPINION: An open letter to Gov. Tony Evers

The following is an opinion piece/open letter to Governor Tony Evers written by First District County Supervisor, Nick Demske. I canvassed to help get you elected, I knocked on my neighbors’ doors for you, I will vote for you in the upcoming election and I urge any person reading this to vote for you as well. Your veto powers have been the only thing preventing the Wisconsin State Legislature from bringing great harm to communities like mine in Racine through compassionless policy decisions. Wisconsin simply cannot afford to lose you in this role. For that, I want to thank you for acting as Wisconsin’s Governor these last four years.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Air quality advisory issued Monday

RACINE and KENOSHA – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality advisory for Lake Michigan shoreline counties through 11 p.m. Monday. The air quality index is expected to reach the Orange, or unhealthy of sensitive groups level. This means that people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Man charged with pointing gun at woman after accusing her of cheating

A Racine man is facing over a decade behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at the mother of his child after he accused her of cheating on him. Kevin Hatley was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count each with a domestic violence enhancement of pointing a gun at another person and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison and/or up to $46,000 in fines. Because Hatley has prior felony and misdemeanor convictions for drug possession, he could have additional time and/or fine amounts added to any sentence he receives.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy