Certarus Supports World’s Largest Hydrogen-Powered Advanced Class Gas Turbine Generation Test at Plant in Smyrna

ATLANTA — Automobile mechanics say drivers are putting their vehicles at risk by trying to squeeze every drop out of a tank of gas. At the QT on Sidney Marcus Boulevard, Woodland Ducatell admits he often drives on less than a quarter tank while looking for the cheapest gasoline he can find. Sometimes he allows the red light to flash on his dashboard telling him he’s dropped dangerously close to empty.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO