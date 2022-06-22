ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Certarus Supports World’s Largest Hydrogen-Powered Advanced Class Gas Turbine Generation Test at Plant in Smyrna

Cover picture for the articleCertarus Ltd. announced today that it has safely delivered hydrogen for the world’s largest hydrogen-powered generation test. Certarus was selected by Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (“Mitsubishi Power”) and Georgia Power to deliver and control hydrogen pressure to fuel a large-scale, advanced combined cycle gas turbine at Plant McDonough-Atkinson in Smyrna,...

