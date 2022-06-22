Tulsa's Discovery Lab Announces 100,000 Visitors Since Opening

Tulsa’s Discovery Lab reached a big milestone this week of 100,000 visitors since it opened in January.

Director of Exhibits and Visitor Engagement Lynnsey-Childress Wimp said hitting this visitor milestone showcases the need for a STEM learning site in the community.

The Discovery Lab is full of interactive exhibits for kids, where they can play and learn at the same time.

The exhibit provides hands-on science and encourages critical thinking, collaboration, and creativity for kids.

There are also classrooms where students can learn during field trips. She says creating exhibits unique to Tulsa and the region helps separate them from other sites and they hope to keep the momentum going.

“Now, to be post-pandemic and to be fully opened and fully staffed, that has been one of the biggest challenges to overcome in the past five months. I think from here it’s maintaining our momentum and really making sure Tulsa sees us as a value add to the community,” Director of Exhibits and Visitor Engagement, Lynnsey-Childress Wimp, said.

Wimp said the new world-class facility has led them to grow and reach more people.

She says compared to the lab’s last facility at Owen Park they’ve seen a major jump in attendance.

Wimp adds the site has already started planning on some new exhibits for kids to enjoy.

“Additionally for exhibits we work with area content experts. Currently the exhibit we are working on we’ve pulled in experts from the Sutton Aviation Center in Bartlesville. We always try to involve the community in our future plans and our programming,” Director of Exhibits and Visitor Engagement Lynnsey-Childress Wimp, said.

Discovery Lab has already started creating the next round of exhibits.

Discovery Lab projects to impact more than 300,000 children and families each year.