Wekiwa Springs Baptist Church has been a part of the Apopka community for over fifty years. The church was started as a Sunday School Mission of Lockhart Baptist Church, by Ray and Donna Kennedy. After their baptism into Lockhart Baptist Church, he soon became the Sunday School Superintendent. He later, with the approval of the church, started a Sunday School Mission on Wekiwa Springs Road. The Sunday School Mission grew and on November 9, 1953, eight people were baptized by the Pastor of Lockhart Baptist. There were other baptisms, and the Sunday School began to grow. Soon there was a need for a larger place. At that time, they were using the garage at the home of Bob and Nita Gibbs.

