PATEROS - The void left behind by a beloved Pateros High School student who took his own life was sensed and seen throughout the school district this past year. However, determination by district staff and a group of courageous students who knew and loved the departed young man banded together to produce an emotional lifeline for those afflicted by an ailing mind. What materialized from it all? Hope Squad.

PATEROS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO