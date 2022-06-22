All-state boys lacrosse: Oregon’s top boys lacrosse high school stars

As news spread early Friday that the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Oregonians quickly took to social media to comment on the historical decision:. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler: “Here in Portland, we will continue to support reproductive rights and defend access to safe and legal abortions. Following the Texas abortion ban last year, Portland City Council denounced the ban and provided financial support to local reproductive healthcare service providers through the Northwest Abortion Access Fund. It is time for the U.S. Congress to approve legislation to make access to abortion legal nationwide … Earlier today, I personally reached out to local organizations to offer my continued support and partnership. I have also directed the Portland Police Bureau to increase patrols around local reproductive health providers to ensure they are able to continue operating safely during this time.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO