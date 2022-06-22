ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

All-state boys lacrosse: Oregon’s top boys lacrosse high school stars

By Nik Streng
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After two seasons off, the Oregon High School Lacrosse Association returned in full in the 2022 season and finished the complete season. The Jesuit Crusaders finally took home their first lacrosse state championship in 2022, ending with a dominant 17-9 win over Lakeridge in the championship game. Here’s a...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships 2022: Sydney McLaughlin sets world record, Day 3 results, live updates recap, how Oregon athletes fared

EUGENE — Sydney McLaughlin wrapped up Saturday’s events with a flourish at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field. McLaughlin broke her own world record to win the women’s 400-meter hurdles final in 51.41 seconds. McLaughlin’s previous world record was 51.46, set when she won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon has cicadas, but they’re a bit different from their eastern North American relatives: Ask an expert

Gardening season is underway, and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Oregon

Compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1970s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
City
Thurston, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Oregon City, OR
City
West Linn, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
City
Mcnary, OR
West Linn, OR
Education
West Linn, OR
Sports
Eater

Where to Find Worth-the-Drive Marionberry Pie All Over Oregon

In the 1940s, Oregon State University agricultural scientist George F. Waldo crossed a Chehalem blackberry and an Olallie berry to create the marionberry, named for the nearby Oregon county. Somewhere between a loganberry and a blackberry, the marionberry has a captivating depth of flavor unlike the average farmers market blackberry, making it one of Oregon’s prized summer treats. Year round, marionberries are spotted on menus around the state: as a jam served with breakfast toast, as a compote swirled within a craggy coffeeshop scone, as a syrup poured over fancy brunch pancakes. However, marionberry pie is one of those high-summer treats locals and tourists fawn over, stopping in roadside country stores and twee bakeries for a slice — or maybe a whole frozen pie to bake when the mood strikes.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

What to listen for as Oregon music festivals return this summer

Your browser does not support the audio element. Many of Oregon’s beloved music festivals are coming back this summer after taking a hiatus earlier on in the pandemic. OPB Music Director Jerad Walker recently joined OPB’s “Think Out Loud®” to talk about the bands and artists he’s most excited to hear live on stage as the weather warms up.
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Deer and elk leftovers offered by Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is offering deer and elk leftovers this week – in person and online. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is offering more than 7,500 leftover deer and elk hunting tags starting Friday. Leftover tags go on sale online July 1st at 10 a.m. New...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Scott
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 6/23 –Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital, Candlelight Vigil and Gofundme Campaign for 7-Year-Old Boy Who Drowned In Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital. The Olsruds are Southern Oregon business owners and have actively...
EAGLE POINT, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Treasure hunt to celebrate Oregon's Bottle Bill

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) is hosting the 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt from July 6-10 by hiding six commemorative bottles in parks and trails throughout the state. Clues for the statewide hunt will be posted daily on the Oregon BottleDrop website leading treasure hunters to the final hiding places.
OREGON STATE
kentreporter.com

The Best Places to Live in Oregon and Washington

Homeowners and aspiring homeowners looking to the Pacific Northwest for their forever home have plenty of amazing cities to choose from. The most obvious choices are Portland and Seattle, but there is so much more to see. Oregon and Washington offer some of the most beautiful natural spots in the US, with brilliant schools and ample job opportunities. Why would you limit yourself to the tourist traps?
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Salem#Highschoolsports#The Jesuit Crusaders#Lakeridge#Ohsla#Midfield Faceoff
The Oregonian

Oregonians react to Roe v. Wade decision

As news spread early Friday that the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Oregonians quickly took to social media to comment on the historical decision:. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler: “Here in Portland, we will continue to support reproductive rights and defend access to safe and legal abortions. Following the Texas abortion ban last year, Portland City Council denounced the ban and provided financial support to local reproductive healthcare service providers through the Northwest Abortion Access Fund. It is time for the U.S. Congress to approve legislation to make access to abortion legal nationwide … Earlier today, I personally reached out to local organizations to offer my continued support and partnership. I have also directed the Portland Police Bureau to increase patrols around local reproductive health providers to ensure they are able to continue operating safely during this time.”
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Cool Coves on Oregon Coast at Brookings, Seaside, Yachats, Coos Bay

(Oregon Coast) – Where the crescent formation meets the water's edge, and frothy waves soak the sands of some unique indentation along the shore; where surprises are crammed into cozy places. Cool and funky coves dot Oregon's ocean contours in various ways, creating new places to explore and adventures in scientific curiosity. Frequently, there's something different here, but you need to look a little closer. It's not just that these famous and not-so-famous spots can give you ultimate protection from these unruly coastal winds. (Photo of Lone Ranch Beach courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.)
COOS BAY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
77K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy