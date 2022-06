If you have either been to or passed by the Oneonta High School and Middle School within the last few months, you have probably noticed that a new entry sign to the schools was being constructed. Was there even a sign before? Apparently, but it wasn't one I ever even noticed and I live nearby. I have probably gone to the school countless times over the years because of having kids that attended school there. There was a sign? I guess so. It clearly wasn't a memorable one since I can't even conjure it up in my imagination. Or I just never saw it? It doesn't matter but I have thought to myself over the years on several occasions, "Considering how many events take place at these schools, why isn't there a proper sign that is easily noticed?"

