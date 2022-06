Regardless of what team the Atlanta Falcons were facing last season, it was a given the opposing quarterback would have plenty of time in the pocket. The Atlanta Falcons finished the 2021 season with 18.0 sacks by far the least in the league. The second worst total belongs to the Eagles who managed 29.0-sacks throughout the season. Atlanta finished in last by a wide margin due to their inability to affect the game with the pass rush.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO