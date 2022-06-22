ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Chautauqua County crash

 3 days ago
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a car crash over the weekend in Chautauqua County, according to the Lakewood-Busti Police Department. On Saturday, June 18, first responders...

Frewsburg Man Injured in Overnight Motorcycle Crash

A Frewsburg man suffered minor injuries in a motorcycle crash early Sunday in the Town of Carroll. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say a motorcycle operated by 22-year-old Robert Lingenfelter struck an animal while traveling on Frew Run Road shortly before 12:30 AM. Lingenfelter lost control of the motorcycle and was subsequently ejected. He was transported by Frewsburg Fire to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office investigating Hanover fire

HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, deputies, Forestville Fire and mutual aid responded to a residential fire on Bennett State Road around 8:30 Saturday morning. The residence was vacant at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Forestville Fire later requested the Sheriff’s Fire Investigation Team, as […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Lancaster drunk driver headed behind bars for killing teen bicyclist

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A drunk driver from Lancaster is going behind bars for killing an 18-year-old bicyclist and seriously injuring a second person. On August 28, 2020, around 10 p.m., 55-year-old Kevin J. Czajka drove drunk east on Pleasant View Drive in the Town of Lancaster. He hit two teen bicyclists and sped away, never contacting authorities, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER, NY
Police Provide Update In Serious Motorcycle Crash That Snarled Traffic

LAKEWOOD – Police are providing an update on a serious motorcycle crash that snarled up traffic along a busy stretch of roadway in Lakewood last weekend. On Saturday at around 11:30 a.m., Lakewood-Busti Police Department and Lakewood Fire Department responded to a car vs. motorcycle accident at the intersection of E. Fairmount Ave and Fairdale Ave. near the Walmart.
LAKEWOOD, NY
Several Hurt In Northern Chautauqua County Crash

WESTFEILD – Several people were hurt following a crash in northern Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on Route 5 near Eight Street in the Town of Westfield on Tuesday. Following an investigation, deputies said 21-year-old Bisitt Welday was headed east when she...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Police Release Details of Motorcycle Crash That Left Harrisville Man Seriously Injured

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a Harrisville man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred as a 1996 Harley-Davidson FXS operated by 46-year-old Joseph E. Cooke, of Harrisville, was traveling eastbound on State Route 208, near Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County, around 9:59 p.m. on May 25.
HARRISVILLE, PA
Police Seek Driver Responsible For Fiery Crash In Chautauqua County

SHERIDAN – Law enforcement in Chautauqua County are seeking the driver responsible for causing a fiery crash on Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 20 near Aldrich Road in the Town of Sheridan after a TPS fuel truck struck a wheel that fell off of a van headed in the other direction of travel on the two-laned roadway.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Kill Buck Man Charged in Olean Burglary

A Kill Buck man was arrested for burglary in Olean. According to the Olean Police, 28-year-old Kenneth L. Connors was arrested after a call about a man illegally entering a home on the 200 block of N. 4th Street around yesterday morning. An officer in the immediate area responded and allegedly found Conners inside the home attempting to steal property.
OLEAN, NY
NY teen accused of impersonating principal, threatening students

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 15-year-old from Erie County in New York is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening students to get them to send explicit photos of themselves. According to New York State Police, a complaint was made in June by the Grand Island School District regarding several students being threatened if explicit photos […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Suspect in dirt bike theft facing additional charges in Dunkirk

A Dunkirk man, one of two men charged with the theft a dirt bike from the town of Sheridan, is facing additional charges in the city of Dunkirk. Dunkirk Police say officers observed the dirt bike with no lights traveling on Lake Shore Drive East shortly before 1:15 AM on June 14. After failing to comply, the dirt bike led officers on a vehicle pursuit. Police terminated the chase after the bike accelerated to a high rate of speed and became erratic. A short time later, the bike was located on the railroad tracks near Middle Road, and the pursuit resumed. After losing sight of the bike, police established a perimeter and located the operator of the dirt bike, 27-year-old Dakota Sugg. A passenger, 26-year-old Joshua Heimerl of Angola, fled on foot, but was apprehended a short time later. Heimerl was wanted on an outstanding warrant and turned over to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Sugg is facing charges of criminal possession of stolen property in the 3rd degree (Class D felony), unlawful fleeing a police officer in the 3rd degree, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, and several vehicle and traffic law infractions.
DUNKIRK, NY
Wanted Man Arrested At Jamestown Convenience Store

JAMESTOWN – A wanted man is in police custody after he was arrested at a Jamestown convenience store on Wednesday night. Jamestown Police report officers responded to the 7-Eleven on N. Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, 19-year-old Xavier Ramos was identified at the scene and it was...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Two men face burglary charges after theft of dirt bike in Sheridan

An investigation into the theft of a dirt bike that was taken from a secured shed in the town of Sheridan last week has led to the arrest of two area men. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office say that 26-year-old Joshua Heimerl of Angola and 27-year-old Dakota Sugg of Dunkirk allegedly stole the dirt bike which was later located by Dunkirk Police. Heimerl and Sugg were arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary in the third degree. They were transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and will answer the charges out of Sheridan Town Court.
SHERIDAN, NY
Accused Drug Dealer Charged Federally For Causing “Serious Bodily Injury”

BUFFALO – An accused Jamestown drug dealer is facing federal charges connected to the alleged sale of narcotics that has resulted in “serious bodily injury.”. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo announced the federal grand jury indictment against 43-year-old Bradley Knapp on Thursday. Between January 2019, and...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Former firefighter gets 23 years for fatal Broadway shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 25-year-old Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to a fatal 2021 shooting on Broadway was sentenced Thursday to 23 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced. Blake M. Banks, a former Buffalo firefighter, was accused of shooting 40-year-old Jason Johnson during […]
BUFFALO, NY
Mayville Man Charged in Altercation

A Mayville man is facing charges after an investigation into an altercation that took place Wednesday evening at an address in Mayville. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 PM and discovered that 39-year-old Benjamin Preston allegedly punched another person and prevented that person from calling emergency services. A warrant was issued Thursday for Preston's arrest, and he was picked up a short time later. He was brought to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree harassment and 4th-degree criminal mischief. He will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
MAYVILLE, NY
Raccoon Killed In Erie County After Couple Takes It To Pet Store

A raccoon is dead after a couple in Erie County decided to take it to a pet store to shop for food. The poor little 'trash panda' was executed by wildlife officials in order to test it for rabies, which can only be done after it is dead (which seems like a severely flawed method of testing). The test came back negative. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's Division of Law Enforcement reported the crime on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Kennedy man faces several charges after crash in Conewango

A property damage crash on Cowens Corners Road in the town of Conewango on Monday led to the arrest of a Kennedy man on several charges. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested 34-year-old Cory Heyl for driving while intoxicated first offense, aggravated DWI per se with BAC of .18 percent or more, failure to keep right, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway and operator leaving scene of property damage accident. Heyl was transported to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office for processing. He was later released with appearance tickets and is due back in Conewango Town Court at a later date.
KENNEDY, NY
