Titans' Jamarco Jones talks 2022 role, reuniting with Mike Vrabel

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones was one of the team’s signings in free agency this offseason and is set to compete for the starting left guard job in training camp.

According to offensive line coach Keith Carter, Jones will square off with fellow offensive lineman Aaron Brewer for the role, which was vacated when the Titans released Rodger Saffold this offseason.

When asked about his 2022 role, Jones said he’s just looking to help the team any way he can.

“I’m coming in trying to help the team however I can,” Jones said, according to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “Whatever position, whatever they need me to do, even if it’s giving a look to the defense. Whatever they need me to do, I am here to do it.”

Jones got a good feel for his new head coach years back when Mike Vrabel helped recruit him to Ohio State.

At the time, Vrabel was on the Buckeyes’ staff as an assistant coach, but he moved on to Bill O’Brien’s staff in Houston prior to Jones ever suiting up with Ohio State.

The 26-year-old says his past experience with Vrabel during the recruiting process gave him a good idea of how things would be run in Nashville. He also noted how great it is to have a former player as his head coach.

“It’s the same intensity in practice that I saw when I was recruited by him then,” Jones explained. “He still brings the same juice now. It is great to be around somebody who played the game. He is in our meetings in the o-line room, giving us pointers on how to block defensive linemen. You don’t see that too often. So, it is great to have coach Vrabes around.”

In our latest 53-man roster projection, we have Brewer beating out Jones for the starting job on the left side. However, this competition is very much open and Jones has as good a shot as Brewer to win it.

