Best NHL Player Prop Bets Today: Alex Killorn To Get On Scoresheet

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis content was produced by The Hockey News' sponsor, BetMGM. The Colorado Avalanche are still massive favorites (-300) to win the series according to NHL odds, while NHL betting lines have Game 4 as a toss-up. Both teams are -110. While those are two worthwhile bets to consider, don’t...

ClutchPoints

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos reveals advantage in Game 5 vs Avalanche in Stanley Cup Finals

The Tampa Bay Lighting are on the brink of elimination following Game 4’s overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Lightning did not trail the entire game until it was all over. Just over 12 minutes into overtime, Avalanche center Nazem Kadri beat Andrei Vasilevskiy for the game-winner, as the […] The post Lightning captain Steven Stamkos reveals advantage in Game 5 vs Avalanche in Stanley Cup Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
stpetecatalyst.com

Lightning bring series back to Tampa Bay

June 25, 2022 - With their hopes of winning three-straight Stanley Cups hanging by the smallest of threads, the Tampa Bay Lightning staved off elimination with a gritty 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Friday night. NHL officials had the Stanley Cup ready to present to the Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver, but the Bolts’ Game 5 win ensures the Lightning faithful will get one more chance to watch the team at home. Colorado now leads the two-time defending champs 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, with every game a must-win for Tampa Bay. Ondrej Palat, an afterthought when drafted in the seventh round in 2011, slapped in the game-winner with 6:22 remaining in the game. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy turned in a 35-save performance that embodied the determination and heart the Lighting displayed in a hard-fought win. The series returns to Amalie Arena Sunday night.
