Pen Argyl, PA

Grand Central touts benefits of expanding Slate Belt landfill at crowded public meeting

By John Best
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
A Slate Belt landfill’s representatives explained why they think the community will benefit if the life of the trash facility is extended by two decades. Representatives from Grand Central Landfill and Waste Management, which operates the landfill, held a public meeting Tuesday that more than 75 local residents...

