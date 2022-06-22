Revised Equitable Distribution Plan

(Health Fair in Calexico)....It is being held Friday. The Cumminty Health Fair is a joint event hosted by the City of Calexico and the Mexican Consulates Ventanilla De Salud. It is a free community event designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, prevent and manage disease and connect residents with resources. The event is being held at the Calexico Community Center, 707 Dool Avenue, from 10 am to 1:30 pm. Among the Health screenings and resources available will be Blood Glucose, Blood Pressure, weight and body mass screenings, Family Wellness resources, application for food stamps, local pharmacy services and more. Healthy snacks and refreshments will also be available.
