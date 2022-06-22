ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Revised Equitable Distribution Plan

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 4 days ago

(IID approves revised plan)...It is the revised Equitable Distribution Plan. The plan allows the District to better control the distribution of the Colorado River Allotment. The District says the plan provides...

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kxoradio.com

COVID-19 Numbers Jump

The coronavirus and it's variants are still with us. The Imperial County Public Health Department reports there are now 627 active COVID-19 cases in the county. That's an increase of 65 from the update issued June 16th. The number of deaths attributed to the virus remains at 941. The number of new cases per day per 100,000 population jumped to 32.40 with a positivity rate of 19.49%. The recent surge is in line with numbers statewide as the COVID-19 virus and it's variants continue to infect individuals but with far less hospitalizations as the number of vaccinated and boosted individuals increases and treatment options are much improved.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Water Supplies#Iid#The Iid Board#Edp
kxoradio.com

Plancarte to Lead Salton Sea Authority

Imperial County Supervisor Luis Plancarte has been elected President of the Salton Sea Authority. As president, Plancarte will work with SSA General Manager G. Patrick O'Dowd and the authorities Board of Directors in chairing and setting the agenda for all meetings. The Salton Sea Authority is a joint powers authority comprised of Imperial County, Riverside County, Coachella Valley Water District, Imperial Irrigation District, and the Torres-Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians. It is responsible for working with the State of California to oversee the comprehensive restoration of the Salton Sea. On his election, Plancarte said, " I am humbled by the nomination and election rom my fellow directors and believe together we can work to bring opportunities and improve the quality of life for all those that live and work within the Salton Sea region".
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Not Monkeying Around with Outbreak

No incidents of monkeypox have been found in Imperial County as of yet and the risk of catching it is low, but three confirmed cases have been found in San Diego County and one possible but unconfirmed case in Riverside County as of Thursday, June 23. Local health officials aren’t...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

Community Health Fair

(Health Fair in Calexico)....It is being held Friday. The Cumminty Health Fair is a joint event hosted by the City of Calexico and the Mexican Consulates Ventanilla De Salud. It is a free community event designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, prevent and manage disease and connect residents with resources. The event is being held at the Calexico Community Center, 707 Dool Avenue, from 10 am to 1:30 pm. Among the Health screenings and resources available will be Blood Glucose, Blood Pressure, weight and body mass screenings, Family Wellness resources, application for food stamps, local pharmacy services and more. Healthy snacks and refreshments will also be available.
CALEXICO, CA
thesungazette.com

California dairy industry crowns new princess

On Friday, June 10 Madison Andrade of Visalia was crowned the 2022 Dairy Princess and will represent the entire dairy industry of District 5 South. The district includes Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties. Madison will play an important role for the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) on their communications services team by meeting community relations objectives.
VISALIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

CA Attorney General Throws Lifeline to Indicted LA Councilman

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued his opinion on the matter of whether an indicted member of the Los Angeles City Council can fight to resume his position on the city council after being suspended by its voting members. The city council suspended Ridley-Thomas one week after he was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Mendocino Voice

North Coast cannabis farmers sweep first annual California State Fair cannabis awards

MENDOCINO Co., 6/23/22 — For the first time ever, the California State Fair handed out awards to cannabis cultivators this year, and growers from the North Coast showed up big when the event’s awards were announced today. Particularly in the outdoor category, Mendocino County farms received 10 out of 19 awards, including winning the “most unique” and five out of the top 10 all-around winners. Farms from Humboldt and Trinity counties, as well as several from Lake and Sonoma, also made an appearance.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy