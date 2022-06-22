Fine Art Portrait Mackenzie

This week we are trying something different. We want to see your most cliché, overly done photos. Maybe you've taken a super common image that actually turned out amazing or perhaps it is so cringeworthy you never wanted to show it before. Either way, we are going to pick a random assortment of overly copied images and give you our opinions on why you should avoid them, what could be done to make them better, or maybe, just maybe, why we think one breaks the mold and belongs in your portfolio. This should be a lot of fun.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 1 DAY AGO